Paris, TX

Sun Set Concert In Downtown Paris

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

The 903 Sun Set concert series will continue Thursday night in downtown Paris with Tyler...

easttexasradio.com

ketr.org

Life Is Sweet For Honey Grove Native Tyler Bryant

Touring all across the US and Europe has become commonplace for him and his band in recent years, but Tyler Bryant's talents were locally sourced in Honey Grove, Texas not so long ago where he learned about the blues and honed his vocal and guitar skills. He has since moved to Nashville, written and hung out with music greats, opened for icons like Guns 'N Roses and AC/DC, married Rebecca Lovell of Larkin Poe, and released numerous albums as Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown.
HONEY GROVE, TX
KXII.com

Long lost sisters reunite in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Imagine growing up your whole life as an only child and 50 years later you discover that you actually have 9 other siblings. That was the shocking news Amy Swader received after finding one of her biological sisters through a genetic testing website. Swader said, “My...
DENISON, TX
KFOR

Texas man drowns in Oklahoma lake

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Dallas, Texas, man drowned in Lake Texoma in Bryan County, Okla., on Friday. Plinio Vargas, 57, was pronounced dead at Alliance Hospital in Durant, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. Vargas was on an air mattress, floating in the Willow Springs area...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 22)

Thursday morning at 7:00, officers responded to a shoplifter in the 1300-block of Clarksville, where a white male wearing an olive green shirt had stuffed items in his pants and left on a bicycle, headed eastbound. Police stopped Tristan Wayne Whitaker, 18, of Detroit, in the 1600-block of Clarksville and removed the stolen items. He also had methamphetamine, several pills, and other drug paraphernalia in his backpack. They charged Whitaker with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Class “C” Theft, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They booked Whitaker into the Paris Police Department Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County COVID Center Moving To New Location

Beginning Monday, July 25, the Lamar County COVID Center will be relocated to 400 West Sherman Street in Paris. The phone number for the COVID Center will remain the same (903) 715-0422. You must call to schedule an appointment for COVID TESTING. Walk-ins are welcome for COVID Vaccinations.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Morris County Has Invasive EABs

The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) has been confirmed in two additional Texas counties this month, Morris and Rusk. EAB is an invasive wood-boring pest of ash trees that has killed millions of trees across 35 states since its arrival to the United States in 2002. The ash borer is now in 11 Texas counties, five of those added just this year. They first detected the beetle in Texas in 2016 in Harrison County. Since then, they confirmed the EAB in Bowie, Cass, Dallas, Denton, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Wise, Parker, and Tarrant counties.
TEXAS STATE
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

History of the Century Lake Railroad Bridge

Some say that a phantom engine still prowls in the darkness at Century Lake Railroad. In 1954, the city of Sulphur Springs annexed the Century Lake property, much as it annexed the Thermo Mine property in 2019. The Blacklands rail line intersects County Road 4706 near Century Lake, and residents claim the ghost of a long-forgotten locomotive still runs the tracks.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Person
Tyler Bryant
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || July 18, 2022

Paris Police responded to 242 calls for service and arrested 22 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on July 17, 2022. Paris Police arrested Steven Marquestha Black at 3:45 P.M. on July 15, 2022, at George Wright Homes on several warrants including three felony warrants that charged him with theft from a person, obstruction or retaliation, and assault of a family member with a previous conviction. Black was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Dallas Man Arrested And Charged In Connection With Sulphur Springs, Other Bank Robberies

Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that a Dallas man has been arrested and charged with multiple bank robberies across the Metroplex area. Mark Robert Disch, 53, was named in a complaint filed in the Eastern District of Texas on July 19, 2022, charging him with two counts of bank robbery. Disch was arrested on Friday, July 21, 2022, and appeared in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly C. Priest Johnson.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 20)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3000-block of Clarksville Tuesday morning at 9:21. The victim had forgotten to lock their car, and someone had stolen a pistol from the center console. The investigation continues. NOTE: Please don’t forget the Battle of the Badges Wednesday (Jul...
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Police respond to attempted robbery in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris police responded to an attempted robbery Monday night. The suspect fled the scene. Police said the victim was vacuuming their vehicle around 7 p.m. at a car wash on the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue when they were approached by someone wearing a paper bag on their head, a white bedsheet as a robe, and two liter soda bottles for shoes.
PARIS, TX
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Sun Set#Rock And Roll
KTEN.com

Van Alstyne and Bonham: A tale of two fast-growing cities

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The cities of Van Alstyne and Bonham — in two different counties 25 miles apart — have each seen a significant increase in building permits and developments. In the past, the city of Bonham averaged about three planned developments a year. This year's...
BONHAM, TX
easttexasradio.com

CanHelp Registration Underway

Registration for the 2022 Hopkins County Back to School Fair is underway. For six years, our annual back-to-school fair has been a one-stop destination to prepare students and entire families for the start of school. The number of people served each year continues to grow and they anticipate providing for even more this year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Man jailed accused of shooting father in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man has been taken into custody for allegedly shooting his father in Paris Monday morning. Paris police said Magic Kyjuan McCarty, 18, of Dallas, shot his father in the leg. Paris police responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of SW 1st...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || July 22, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Gray,Ervin Dejuan – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ; TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR; EVADING ARREST; ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE; CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2,500. Morgan,Jearmey Dean – Paris Municipal Court Warrant (8 COUNTS) Smith,Andrew Martyn – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; DEFECTIVE EQUIPMENT;...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

City Secretary First To Become Certified

City Secretary Candias Webster is the first to become certified in Mount Pleasant History. Mount Pleasant, TX, July 21, 2022 – Candias Webster is the first Certified City Secretary in Mount Pleasant’s history after completing the Texas Municipal Clerk Certification Program (TMCC). The certification program is a professional...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 39-year-old Wesley Robert Rose of Talco after a traffic stop in Sulphur Springs. He was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia and was in jail on a $10,000 bond. A search of his vehicle turned up methamphetamine and two glass pipes. Hamil Camron...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KOCO

Authorities identify two Texas men killed in southern Oklahoma plane crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after two Texas men died when their plane crashed in southern Oklahoma. Television station KXII reports that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a call at 3 a.m. Monday about a plane crash in Bryan County. Authorities said the plane crashed in a remote area along the Red River that was only accessible by boat.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK

