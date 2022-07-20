School task force gathers facility upgrade ideas

The Hayward School Board Monday July 18 received an update on the recent trip of a Hayward schools design task force to the St. Croix Falls and Hudson school districts to gather ideas for building upgrades.

The study team is meeting in response to the April 5 approval by school district voters of a referendum authorizing the board to borrow up to $49.7 million to address the district’s most urgent needs to upgrade aging facilities, improve safety and security and facility maintenance and improve educational learning spaces.