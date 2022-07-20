Hayward Wolfpack FCbeats Union Eau Claire, 5-3
Hayward Wolfpack FC upended Union Eau Claire 5-3 in their final home game of the 2022 season Saturday July 16 in Hayward, avenging a 3-2 loss earlier this season. Hayward kicked off the scoring in the seventh minute when leading scorer Mally Lumsden slotted home a perfect through ball from Finigan Huffington. Union's Lucas Zumwalt answered six minutes later when he beat the Wolfpack keeper from the left hand side to tie the game up.
