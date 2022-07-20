ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

Hayward Wolfpack gets big win over Union Eau Claire

Sawyer County Record
Sawyer County Record
 4 days ago

Hayward Wolfpack FC upended Union Eau Claire 5-3 in their final home game of the 2022 season Saturday July 16 in Hayward, avenging a 3-2 loss earlier this season. Hayward kicked off the scoring in the seventh minute when leading scorer Mally Lumsden slotted home a perfect through ball from Finigan Huffington. Union’s Lucas Zumwalt answered six minutes later when he beat the Wolfpack keeper from the left hand side to tie the game up.

The Wolfpack continued to control play and found a second goal when Ken Pryde tickled the twine after finding his own rebound off the post in the 29th minute. Hayward continued to find the net when Lumsden netted his second goal with a great individual effort in the box in the 33rd minute, with Cameron Ross picking up the assist.

The second half kicked off with a scare. Union earned a penalty kick three minutes into the half, but Hayward’s Riley Brennan came up with a huge save to keep the lead in a must-win situation for the Pack.

Hayward’s Lumsden picked up his hat trick in the 59th minute with an assist from Pryde, but Union kept on trucking. Momentum controlled the game, with both sides trading punches in waves.

The Eau Claire side was able to find a second wind and Zumwalt struck the back of the net in the 70th and 78th minutes to complete his hat trick and dwindle Hayward’s lead to one goal.

In the waning minutes, Finigan Huffington beat three defenders and snuck the ball past Union’s keeper to secure the redemption win for the Wolfpack, with Lumsden earning an assist on the play.

Goalkeeper Riley Brennan earned nine saves in the win and the Wolfpack outshot Union 15-12.

“That was a great example of the potential this team has, we just couldn’t find it in the first half of league play,” said Assistant Coach Cole Bergman. “Union has a really sound team, and full props to them for finding a way back into the game after going down by three.

“Lumsden is hard to stop, and he showed how he can dominate in this game,” Bergman added. “That was a big win for us and we’re still alive in the title race, but we need to win our next two against Bateaux and Lobos and hope some results go our way.

“We have a big game in Eau Claire next weekend,” he added. “The Connect Four Derby is probably the most exciting series in the league and Bateaux are always solid on their home turf.”

The Wolfpack will face Bateaux FC in the second leg of the Connect Four Derby. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Bollinger Field in Eau Claire.

