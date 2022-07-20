Runners will "Channel their flannel" at Lumberjack 5K

Runners and walkers are invited to be part of Hayward’s legendary timber sports competition by taking part in the Lumberjack 5K run-walk Saturday, July 30.

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation has once again joined forces with the Lumberjack World Championships for this annual event.

The 5K (3.1 mile) Lumberjack Run starts at 8 a.m. at Lumberjack Bowl on Highway B and also finishes there after traversing a route through the south side of Hayward on city roadways and sidewalks.

The Lumberjack Run marks the blending of two iconic community events—the Birkebeiner and the Lumberjack World Championships. Both events were the brainchild of the late Tony Wise, Hayward native and event founder.

Since inception, the Birkie has grown to become North America’s largest cross-country ski race and the Lumberjack World Championships the most prestigious timber sports competition, drawing competitors from around the globe.

Lumberjack Run 5K run/walk registration for ages 18 and over is $35 through July 27, $40 through July 29, and $45 on race morning, July 30.

Registration is available through race morning exclusively online at www.Birkie.com . There is no on-site registration.

The first 275 runners will receive a Lumberjack Run 5K T-shirt.

Participants may pick up their race packets at the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation office, 10527 Main Street, Hayward, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, or from 9-5 Friday, July 29. Race packet pick-up is also available from 7-8 a.m. on race morning, July 30, at Lumberjack Bowl.

Prizes will be awarded for the best lumberjack and lumberjill costumes. The top male, top female, and one lucky finisher (drawn at random) will win a free entry to any individual American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation event in 2022 or 2023.