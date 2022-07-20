ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, KY

Jamestown man arrested late Monday night

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jamestown man was arrested late Monday night by Jamestown Police. According to jail records,...

lakercountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakercountry.com

Jamestown woman arrested Friday afternoon

A Jamestown woman was arrested Friday afternoon by Jamestown Police. According to jail records, 46-year-old April J. Roy was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance third degree, prescription substance not in original container, and criminal trespassing first degree. Roy was arrested by Officer Heath Tarter with the...
JAMESTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Pulaski County Man Arrested on Attempted Murder and Murder Charges from Two Separate Incidents

A Pulaski County man, 57 year old John Stacy, was arrested Saturday on two separate warrants, one charging him with attempted murder from one incident, and then a second warrant charging him with murder from a separate incident. Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck issued a press statement late Saturday night explaining the details which led to Stacy’s arrests.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Attempted murder, burglary, and assault charges

Press Release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office:. Sheriff Greg Speck reports on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:05 AM, Deputies responded to an assault complaint on Parrott Drive in Eastern Pulaski County. When Deputy Noah Wesley arrived on scene he made contact with the victim who alleged that she had been assaulted by John Stacy. Deputy Wesley requested the Somerset/Pulaski EMS to come to the scene for the assault victim. After EMS arrived, the victim declined to be transported by EMS and went to the hospital by private vehicle with family. At approximately 3:00 AM, Deputy Wesley and EMS cleared the scene with Deputy Wesley continuing the investigation.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
wymt.com

Man involved in Wayne County, Ky. crash arrested for making threats toward deputies

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County man is facing some serious charges following a crash in a neighboring county. Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say around 9:40 Thursday night, one of their deputies responded to a report of a crash on Highway 790. When the deputy arrived at the scene and went to check on the driver, he found him pounding on the steering wheel with his fist.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing man in Laurel County found safe

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced Kelly Mosley was found safe. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help in finding a missing man. In a Facebook post, police said Kelly Mosley was last seen on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Woman Arrested On Indictment Warrant For Drug Trafficking

A woman out of Pulaski County who was arrested last week, has been charged with drug trafficking. Just after midnight on Friday, July 15th, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over a vehicle in which 48-year-old Karen Michelle Burton was a passenger. She was arrested on an outstanding indictment warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Being Accused Of Stealing A Pickup Truck

A man out of Southern Kentucky was arrested over the weekend for accusations that he stole a pickup truck. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home on Piney Grove Road after someone reported seeing a pickup truck they believed had potentially been stolen. Upon their arrival, deputies...
SOMERSET, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliott Smith
wtloam.com

Two Women Arrested In Pulaski County Drug Investigation

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested on drug charges. Deputies say a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they recognized the passenger as a person with active arrest warrants. Misty Ison, from Letcher County, was arrested on the warrant and deputies said they found drugs in her handbag. The driver, April Meade, of Little Rock Run, was attempting to hide items in the car. After a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie with more than 28 grams of suspected meth. Detectives continued their investigation at the house the two women were visiting. In the house, they said they found approximately 89 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a pistol, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Ison was arrested and charged with flagrant non-support, being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meade was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

UPDATE: 5 Arrested In Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s Largest Meth Bust Ever

An update on a story we ran earlier this week: The undercover drug buy that led to a hostage situation in Laurel County has resulted in the arrests of five people and a huge amount of drugs seized. The drug buy happened off exit 49 on I-75 Monday. It later turned into a hostage situation involving three suspects. Lt. Chris Edwards said one of the suspects held the other two at gunpoint when authorities moved in. Justin Cooper, Travis Jefferson and Christopher Brown were arrested. All three are from Lexington. Deputies say they seized more than a pound of meth and several hundred pressed fentanyl pills. The sheriff’s office says more arrests were also made in connection with the case in Lexington. Investigators say they found a source of the supply at a home on Cambridge Drive. At that house, police say they found a large amount of drugs, including almost 44 pounds of meth, nearly five pounds of cocaine and 19,000 “dosage units” of pressed fentanyl. Two people were arrested at the house, Ariadna Lemus Fuentes of Lexington, and Jose Alberto Valles Espinoza, a Mexican national. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the largest meth bust in the history of the sheriff’s office. All five suspects are facing multiple state and federal charges.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Deputies allege woman crashed vehicle into church while singing hymns

CENTER — Authorities in Metcalfe County responded to a single vehicle collision Wednesday morning, and one person was arrested after allegedly driving a vehicle into the side of a church. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. along Pleasant Valley Church Road. Deputies responded to investigate and discovered a vehicle...
CENTER, KY
clayconews.com

RECORD NARCOTICS SEIZURE WITH FIVE ARRESTS RESULT FROM INCIDENT AT A TRUCK STOP OFF INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY

LONDON, KY (July 21, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that on Monday, July 18, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Interdiction Unit initiated an investigation that resulted in a seizure of approximately 1.25 pounds of crystal Methamphetamine, several hundred Fentanyl pills, small amounts of Cocaine, Heroin and Marijuana during a delivery to Laurel County.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Drug Paraphernalia#Marijuana#Jamestown Police
lakercountry.com

Three Russell County residents arrested in Casey County following traffic stop

Three Russell County residents were arrested in Casey County last week following a traffic stop, according to the Casey County Sheriff’s Office. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 127 last week, according to the sheriff’s office, and resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Elisabeth M. Bandy, age 29 of Russell Springs, on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and no insurance; David Wisdom, age 34 of Russell Springs, on charges of public intoxication of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia; and 33-year-old Dustin Stephens of Jamestown on charges of public intoxication of a controlled substance.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Stolen vehicle recovered in the Sano community

A vehicle stolen from the Millerfield area of Adair County roughly three months ago was recovered in the Sano community, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office was called on April 11 with a report of a stolen 2011 Jeep Patriot SUV, and an ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office led law enforcement to a location on Sano Road where the vehicle was discovered behind a barn in the edge of the woods.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Five suspects arrested in large drug busts in Laurel and Fayette counties

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, five suspects were arrested in a record crystal meth seizure this week in Laurel and Fayette counties. The Sheriff’s Office says three of the suspects were arrested Monday in Laurel County after a reported hostage and standoff situation at the 49er Fuel Center off of I-75. Deputies say crystal meth, fentanyl pills, cocaine, heroin and marijuana were seized. According to The Sheriff’s Office, Justin Cooper, Travis Jefferson and Christopher Brown from Lexington were arrested at the scene.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
harrodsburgherald.com

Freeman, Steele Charged With Robbery In 2021 Shooting Death

Additional charges have been filed in connection with the death of a Lexington woman last year in Harrodsburg. Two men—Robert Kegan Freeman, 19, of 243 Dix Dam Road, and Aaron Luke Steele, 24, no address given—were indicted last week and charged with criminal complicity to commit 1st degree robbery.
HARRODSBURG, KY
LEX18 News

Three suspects in custody after Laurel County 'hostage situation' leads to drug bust

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three suspects are in custody at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office after a hostage situation at 49er Truck Stop off Exit 49. Around 7 a.m. Monday, police say a suspect with a handgun held two people hostage in a car outside the truck stop at the gas pumps. Those individuals are also suspected to be involved with the drug bust. Authorities say they are expected to recover around one pound of meth.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy