Williamson County, TN

Republican Party candidates pitch themselves at Williamson GOP event as early voting kicks off

By Matt Masters
williamsonhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than one dozen Republican Party congressional and state representative candidates pitched themselves to voters on Saturday during the Williamson County Republican Party’s annual Reagan Day Gala in Franklin. Tennessee State Representative Sam Whitson introduced Congressman Mark Green, who is running for re-election, this time in Tennessee’s 7th...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

