ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rail travel between Scotland and England disrupted following record heat

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fkidy_0gm3HwMu00

Rail services between Scotland and England faced disruption on Wednesday following Tuesday’s record breaking temperatures.

Network Rail announced on Wednesday morning there would be no trains between London Euston and Scotland as teams repaired damage caused to overhead lines on Tuesday as temperatures hit 40C south of the border on Tuesday, the hottest on record in the UK.

Services on both the east and west coast mainlines have been affected.

Overhead lines and tracks between Kings Cross and Peterborough are being repaired following a fire on the line on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3cuI_0gm3HwMu00
Handout image obtained from Network Rail. The picture shows damage to a level crossing in Sandy which has led to severe disruption on the East Coast mainline affecting trains to Scotland on Wednesday. (Network Rail)

On the west coast mainline, power lines were damaged between Lancaster and Carnforth; at Harrow in North London; at Birmingham New Street and near Wolverhampton.

Network Rail tweeted: “Colleagues in England have been working through the night to repair damage caused by the extreme heat yesterday.

This has been a very challenging 24 hours. There is still a lot of work to do, but the teams are working hard to make those repairs.”

Avanti West Coast, which operates trains on the west coast mainline between Glasgow Central and London Euston, said tickets that had been purchased for journeys on Tuesday and Wednesday will be valid for travel until Friday.

The operator urged members of the public to check journeys and find alternative routes.

Meanwhile, Lumo confirmed they would only run services between Edinburgh Waverley and Newcastle on Wednesday.

Original tickets will be accepted onboard Lumo services for up to a week following the planned day of travel.

The Caledonian Sleeper services on Wednesday evening are scheduled to run, but the operator has urged passengers to check ahead of travelling.

East coast mainline operator LNER warned passengers not to travel to London Kings Cross Station and tweeted: “Due to urgent repairs to the railway between Kings Cross and Peterborough, all lines are blocked. Please Do Not Travel to or from Kings Cross today.”

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “We’re sorry to passengers impacted by the damage caused to our overhead electric lines during the record-breaking heat.

“Specialist teams worked all night but have been unable to fix the cables in time for the start of service this morning.

“We’re doing everything we can to get things back up and running.

“In the meantime, please check National Rail Enquiries before you set off on your journey as delays will continue today.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.
IOWA STATE
newschain

Folkestone becomes new ‘hotspot of holiday hell’ as disruption at Dover clears

Disruption at the Port of Dover has cleared with traffic said to be “flowing normally” but travellers are now facing lengthy delays at Folkestone and the Eurotunnel. The AA branded Folkestone the new “hotspot of holiday hell”, after two days of disruption at Dover saw thousands stuck in traffic jams as they awaited the beginning of their summer getaway.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#England#West London#Kings Cross#Glasgow Central#Edinburgh Waverley
The Independent

Covid: professor warns of two new ‘telltale’ symptoms as cases rise

A leading professor has warned people to assume they have Covid if they wake up with two telltale symptoms.Professor Tim Spector, founder of the Covid Zoe app, warned that fatigue in the morning, even after a good night’s sleep, and a sore throat might be signs of infection. He added that a sore throat was more commonly reported in people with coronavirus than a regular common cold.It comes as Covid infections in the UK increased in the week to 14 July by 7 per cent to almost 3.8 million, from 3.5 million in the week before, according to the Office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said. Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.
POLITICS
newschain

Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

The royal family have sent their best wishes to Prince George who is celebrating his ninth birthday. The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal who was snapped on a UK beach for an official photograph released for his big day.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Scotland
newschain

No immediate plans for Inspiral after Newmarket reverse

Connections of Coronation Stakes winner Inspiral will look to an autumn campaign after choosing to bypass the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. Last season’s May Hill and Fillies’ Mile winner made a belated three-year-old debut, providing father and son training partnership John and Thady Gosden the highlight of an otherwise disappointing Royal Ascot, powering to a second Group One success in the Coronation.
ANIMALS
newschain

Biden feeling ‘much better’ but Covid symptoms persist

US President Joe Biden is feeling “much, much better” after testing positive for coronavirus, the White House said, confirming the 79-year-old is infected with a highly contagious variant spreading throughout the country. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House Covid-19 response co-ordinator, told Face The Nation on CBS on...
POTUS
newschain

Nielsen full of hope for Goodwood Cup number five with Stradivarius

Stradivarius is the headline attraction among the nine that go to post for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. John and Thady Gosden’s star stayer won the two-mile Group One four years on the bounce between 2017 and 2020 and bids for victory number five on the Sussex Downs before the curtain comes down on his illustrious career on the track – although this is far from guaranteed to be his final outing.
SPORTS
newschain

Russia claims missile attack on port of Odesa targeted military facilities

Russian officials have insisted that an air strike on Odesa – less than a day after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on resuming grain shipments from the port – had hit only military targets. Moscow has been widely condemned for the attack, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky...
MILITARY
newschain

US climate envoy John Kerry sends warning to UK’s next prime minister

US climate envoy John Kerry has issued a warning to the next prime minister that the commitment to net-zero, greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 cannot be compromised. While both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson, are committed to the net-zero target some Government climate policies came in for questioning among the Tory contenders in the early stages of the contest.
WORLD
newschain

Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard. The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.
HOME & GARDEN
newschain

Westover set for deserved break after recent exertions

Irish Derby champion Westover is set to be freshened up for an autumn campaign following his lacklustre display in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. Badly hampered when eventually finishing third in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom, the Ralph Beckett-trained son of Frankel...
WORLD
newschain

Aston Villa striker Wesley joins Levante on season-long loan

Aston Villa striker Wesley has joined relegated Spanish side Levante on a season-long loan deal. The 25-year-old, a £22million signing from Club Brugge in June 2019, spent last season at Internacional in his native Brazil and will play in Spain’s Segunda Division for the 2022-23 campaign. A statement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

What might have been, but Dwyer thrilled to see Pyledriver rule in King George

Saturday’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes produced a bittersweet result for Martin Dwyer. Pyledriver’s regular jockey played a pivotal role in the five-year-old’s deeply impressive victory, despite being sidelined with a knee injury. The Liverpool-born rider, who won the 2006 Derby aboard Sir Percy,...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy