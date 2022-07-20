ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small-town baseball dreams turn into Major League reality for Mississippi native drafted in 15th round of MLB Draft

 4 days ago
Mississippi native Josh Day, a former baseball player for Adams County Christian School in Natchez and Jefferson County High School, was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 15th round of the 2022 Major League First-Year Player Baseball Draft.

Day, who is a senior shortstop at the University of Missouri, became the second University of Missouri position player taken in the draft.

A force at the top of the Tigers order in 2022, Day batted .340 with 29 RBI.

In 2022, Day had seven home runs, ten doubles and a triple. He scored a team-leading 50 runs and stole nine bags in 11 attempts last season.

In two seasons at shortstop for the Tigers, Day hit .296 with 50 RBI and another 66 runs scored.

Josh Day played for Jefferson County Tigers for three years and transferred to the ACCS Rebels his senior year.

In his only season at Copiah Lincoln Community College Wolves, Day hit 44 base hits and obtained 41 RBI. He walked 24 times and stole 13 bases.

His parents are David and Nia Day and his brother Christian Day is a pitcher for Delta State.

#Mlb Draft#Mississippi#Baseball#Sports#Mlb#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Major League First Year#Tigers#Rbi#The Accs Rebels
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

