Pair of Port Huron street closures begin today

At the Algonac City Council’s July 19 meeting, St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King gave an activity report on the city, and a handful of items were discussed by the council. “The St. Clair County sheriff provides police protection for Algonac residents and enforces all state laws and city criminal, civil and traffic ordinances within the city of Algonac,” Mayor Terry Stoneburner said. “The current agreement for law enforcement services between the city of Algonac and the St. Clair County sheriff was approved by city council on July 6, 2021, to renew the contract for a three-year period commencing Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, (2024).”
