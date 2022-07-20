ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Pair of Port Huron street closures begin today

 4 days ago

As part of the ongoing work on Fort Street in Downton Port Huron, getting to the county courthouse and municipal office center may become a little more difficult. McMorran Boulevard between Michigan...

Voice News

St. Clair County sheriff gives Algonac activity report

At the Algonac City Council’s July 19 meeting, St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King gave an activity report on the city, and a handful of items were discussed by the council. “The St. Clair County sheriff provides police protection for Algonac residents and enforces all state laws and city criminal, civil and traffic ordinances within the city of Algonac,” Mayor Terry Stoneburner said. “The current agreement for law enforcement services between the city of Algonac and the St. Clair County sheriff was approved by city council on July 6, 2021, to renew the contract for a three-year period commencing Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, (2024).”
ALGONAC, MI
The Flint Journal

Lapeer business significantly damaged in fire

LAPEER, MI – A Thursday afternoon fire caused significant damage at a Lapeer salon, authorities said. Lapeer fire crews were dispatched just before 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, to the Inspired Salon and Spa, 210 S. Saginaw St. Two customers and an employee were evacuated from the business, Lapeer...
LAPEER, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Cracking Down On Speeding In Macomb County Today

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are cracking down on drivers who are speeding and conducting a speed enforcement along I-696 in Macomb County today. Troopers will be on I-696 today, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between I-94 and Dequindre Road. According to MSP, they are conducting the speed enforcement to reduce fatalities and traffic crashes, and change motorist behavior for a safer commute. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 in Detroit closing for one week starting Friday, July 22

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A key portion of I-94 in Downtown Detroit will be closed starting Friday morning as a new bridge to connect Second Avenue is brought in and installed. The new bridge is going in over I-94 this month, adding another overpass over the freeway between I-75 and the Lodge. Construction will start at 4 a.m. on Friday, July 22, when the freeway is closed in both directions.
DETROIT, MI
Firefighters battle house blaze in Washington Township

No injuries were reported in a house fire Wednesday morning in Washington Township. Fire crews responded about 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Hope Hollow Road. Clayton Murphy, Washington Township fire chief, confirmed a man and a dog were not at home when the blaze broke out in the rural residential location off Old Mill Road and Route 66, just outside of Oklahoma Borough.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Seek Suspect In Non-Fatal Shooting At Project Green Light Business

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting at Project Green Light partner business. The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on July 19 in the 17000 block of Harper. Police say the man was last seen shooting the victim and in the leg and then walking away. 🟢Non-fatal Shooting🟢Where: 17000 Harper When: 7/19, 2:30 a.m.We’re looking to identify and speak with this man in connection to a shooting at a Project Green Light partner business. He was seen shooting the victim in the leg and walking away. pic.twitter.com/sZvccknNG5 — DPD 5th Precinct (@DPD5Pct) July 20, 2022 Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 313-596-5540 or 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fox Motors acquires three new dealerships

A Grand Rapids-based automotive group recently acquired three dealerships in the metro Detroit area. Fox Motors increased its portfolio with the addition of Cadillac of Novi, Southfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and Taylor Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM from Ken Garff Automotive. Cadillac of Novi, 41350 Grand River Ave. in Novi,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wrif.com

Detroit to Host Immersive King Tut exhibit

A major Immersive King Tut exhibit is coming to Detroit this November. The exhibit is put on by the same crew behind the Immersive Van Gogh projection mapping show that took place last May. The exhibit, “King Tut: Boy. King. Hero.,” is slated to open on Nov. 4 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit. The show will appear in 21 cities throughout the U.S., with Cleveland, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and others on the roster. Tickets begin at $29.99 and go on sale Friday (July 22).
DETROIT, MI

