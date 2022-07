COLUMBIA, TN — The African American Heritage Society of Maury County is set to hear its featured speaker on Saturday when she will discuss “Black Law for White Order.”. “The collective impact of African American lawyers on Civil Rights legislation in Middle Tennessee from 1865 to Now” is the subtitle of the presentation by DeLisa Minor Harris at the Maury County Archives, 201 E. 6th St., at 10 a.m. July 23.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO