New foods announced for 2022 Iowa State Fair

By Dan Hendrickson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZenI9_0gm3GbXk00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The countdown to the arrival of the 2022 Iowa State Fair has reached 22 days. On Tuesday one of the biggest pre-Fair announcements was made: the list of new foods on the Fairgrounds this year and the three that will compete to be the champion.

The Iowa State Fair’s website shared the names of 53 new food items that will be found around the fairgrounds from August 11th-21st. That list includes three that will be judged by fairgoers to be named the best new food on the fairgrounds. A group of judges – including WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson, Brett McIntyre and Elias Johnson – helped narrow down the list.

Here are the three finalists:

  • ‘OMG Chicken Sandwich’ from Chicken City : lightly battered fried chicken breast, coated in corn flakes and served on a glazed doughnut – then topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup
  • ‘Pork Picnic in a Cup from the Iowa Pork Tent: layers of BBQ pulled pork, baked beans and coleslaw – garnished with brown sugar pork belly
  • ‘The Finisher’ from The Rib Shack : an extra large baked potato, layered with brisket, pulled pork and Bacon Brisket Mac N Cheese – then topped with BBQ sour cream and garlic rub butter
Fairgoers will be able to cast their vote for their favorite new food once the fair begins on August 11.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2os1a8_0gm3GbXk00
    OMG Chicken Sandwich
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GyCgq_0gm3GbXk00
    Pork Picnic in a Cup
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mw00s_0gm3GbXk00
    The Finisher

Here is the full list of new foods available around the fairgrounds in 2022:

  • “OMG” Chicken Sandwich*
  • 5 Dino Nuggets W/ Fries Kids Meal
  • Alligator Corn Dog
  • Apple Bacon Waffle
  • Bayou Fries
  • Berkshire Pork Loin
  • BLT Roll
  • Blue Ribbon Cobbler*
  • Burger De Burgo
  • Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle On A Stick
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Wonder Bars
  • Chuckie’s Tenderloin Wrap*
  • Dawghouse Reuben Sandwich*
  • Deep Fried Meatballs On A Stick
  • Deep Fried Queso Burger
  • Dino Bites Party Tray
  • Dog Bites Party Tray
  • Egg-O-Fuego Eggs*
  • Elk Corn Dog
  • Fried Green Beans Party Tray
  • Fried Olives On A Stick
  • Froyo, Cone Single
  • Gluten Free Corn Dog
  • Iowa’s Best Burger
  • Island Cole Slaw
  • Lamb Phillycheese Sandwich
  • Mac N Cheese Party Tray
  • Minty Moo Parfait*
  • Nana’s Gooey Butter Funnel Cake
  • N’awlins Cajun Waffle Dog
  • Pog Drink
  • Pork Belly Bao Buns*
  • Pork Picnic In A Cup*
  • Puff Sundae*
  • Seasoned Fries Party Tray
  • Shrimp Tacos
  • Sidewinder French Fries
  • Smokey’s Clubhouse
  • Snake Bite Nachos
  • Sno Big Dill Sno Cone
  • Spam Bacon And Egg Breakfast
  • Spam Curds
  • Spam Deluxe Cheese Burger
  • Stacks Breakfast Sandwich
  • Sweet Potato Tater Tots
  • Texas Toothpicks Party Tray
  • The Finisher*
  • The Mardi Gras
  • The Ripper
  • The Sombrero
  • Waffle Bombs
  • Warm Brownie A La Mode Waffle Bowl
  • Wild Alaskan Salmon Sandwich
Comments / 2

