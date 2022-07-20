ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Forbes names Ascentra #1

By Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAscentra Credit Union has been named Iowa’s Best-In-State Credit Union for 2022 by Forbes Magazine, according to a news release. Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, identified America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions for 2022 based on in-depth interviews of more than 26,000 consumers who were asked to rate credit unions...

www.ourquadcities.com

ourquadcities.com

3 QC businesses among cannabis dispensing lottery winners

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) on Friday issued 149 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries held in the summer of 2021, a news release says. Three groups from the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island region are among them:
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Davenport ranked best Midwest city for millennials

Would you rank Davenport as the best Midwest city for millennials? This week, a finance-oriented website did just that. The Ascent, a financial analysis service of The Motley Fool, analyzed the top Midwest cities for millennials (ages 22-40), who are a growing force in the housing market. “They account for the largest group of homebuyers by generation, even though the majority of millennials are not yet homeowners,” according to the website.
DAVENPORT, IA
iowa.media

Large support from Iowans for Freedom Amendment heading into November

A new poll shows large support among likely Iowa voters for the Freedom Amendment heading into the November general election. The Freedom Amendment would add Second Amendment protections to Iowa’s state constitution. Only six states, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, California, New York and New Jersey, do not have language in their respective state constitutions that protects the right of their citizens to keep and bear arms.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Dems changes to keep caucuses first might give too much ground

Proposal seems to resemble primary more than caucus in some ways. Progress comes on federal legislation that would make the United States more competitive in the microchip industry. Illinois tightens the rules for getting a firearm owners identification card, and the future of the Iowa caucuses for the Democratic Party remains in limbo.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Help Wanted: These 5 occupations are most needed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 90,000 jobs are posted on theIowa Works website, and a listing of the top 25 postings shows there is a great need for nurses and truck drivers. Registered nurses make up the top spot, with nearly 4,800 jobs posted. The state has need for...
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Washington Declared an Iowa Great Place

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Native and American Pickers Star Suffers Stroke

One of the stars of the longtime television show American Pickers has reportedly suffered a stroke, and his partner on the show is asking for fans to pray. The Quad Cities Times reports that the creator and executive producer of American Pickers, Mike Wolfe, posted on his Facebook page that his former partner of the show, Frank Fritz, has suffered a stroke. Fritz is a native of Davenport, Iowa. Wolfe stated on his page,
cbs2iowa.com

New pilot program studying the impacts of giving low-income Iowans $500 a month

DES MOINES, Iowa — This fall, Mid-Iowa Health Foundation is kicking off a basic income pilot program. “Those early findings are really pointing to the ways in which having a sustained basic income allows people to pivot to a more secure financial situation," says CEO and President of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, Nalo Johnson.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Rep. Feenstra Warns Of Harsh Effects On Iowa Families As Fed Tries To Slow Inflationary Pressures

Iowa Fourth District Congressman, Randy Feenstra, is continuing to sound the alarm on inflation after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a 40-year high in June. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI, which measures the cost of goods and services, increased by 9.1 percent in June. According to Feenstra, Americans who were already hurting from inflationary pressures are really beginning to suffer. He says, “In Iowa, families are sitting around the kitchen table trying to figure out how they are going to make ends meet because of skyrocketing inflation. Gas and grocery prices are at record highs while paychecks are shrinking in real terms. Now, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to combat inflation by increasing interest rates are having a direct effect on the family budget. Payments on car, home, and other loans will increase due to Democrats’ wasteful spending, which is fueling inflation, draining savings, and making life harder for working families.” He urged the Biden Administration to focus on policies that support supply-side economics, such as reducing taxation, removing unnecessary regulations, and promoting free market trade. Feenstra made his comments Wednesday during a House Committee on the Budget hearing.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

QC high school student starts tech company for veterans

A rising Davenport North High School sophomore has won a $10,000 grant for a new project to improve computer skills for local veterans. Abigail Johnson was nominated for the Pilot Pen 2021-2022 Science FriXion STEM Student Grant by her grandmother, Kathy Lake, after Lake saw it promoted on the Kelly Clarkson show last fall. Abigail had seen the needs at her local American Legion for further technology support and education, according to her mom, Sally Johnson.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

New murals are popping up in Clinton... on its crosswalks

CLINTON, Iowa — An old river town, Clinton sits along the banks of the Mississippi River. In the late 1800s, it was known as one of the "Lumber Capitols of the World." Huge log rafts were floated down the river from northern states Wisconsin and Minnesota, cut into lumber at Clinton, then shipped to communities via the river and the railroads.
CLINTON, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

In C.R. stop, DeJear rallies Democrats to unseat Reynolds in ‘tough’ race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Iowa State Fair Welcomes An Addition To The Famous Butter Statue

Whether you have attended the Iowa State Fair or not, you have probably heard of the infamous butter cow. This buttery tradition started back in 1911 when J.K. Daniels sculpted the first cow. Daniels was succeeded by J.E. Wallace and then Earl Frank Dutt before Norma “Duffy” Lyon of Toledo took the reins in 1960 as the first female butter cow sculptor. Duffy was succeeded by Sarah Pratt in 2006.
TOLEDO, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Valley Physical Therapy expands in QC

Rock Valley Physical Therapy is expanding to better serve the Quad-City community. In October, new clinics will open to serve their Eldridge, Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline neighbors. Founded in Moline in 1984, Rock Valley Physical Therapy is a nationwide leader in rehabilitative care, driven by collaboration and compassion, according to...
DAVENPORT, IA

