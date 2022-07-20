ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Food truck still alive after trials and tribulations

By Ian Price
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Salem man’s dream to own his own brick-and-mortar restaurant started with the...

WSET

Mi Patron to close multiple locations in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A popular Mexican food chain in Lynchburg is closing its doors. The Hill City staple, Mi Patron welcomed its final customers to its Wards Road location on Thursday. The Candler's Station restaurant is set to close within the next three months. The owner says that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
One woman found dead after shooting in SE Roanoke Belmont Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke police were responding to suspicious activity in Belmont Park Friday morning when they found a woman hurt and unresponsive. On Friday, July 22 just before 4:30 AM, Roanoke Fire-EMS declared the woman dead at the scene. An autopsy result later determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
Person found dead in Southeast Roanoke park now a homicide

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous. (previously)Roanoke Police are investigating after a...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Hot diggity dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Roanoke Valley

(WFXR) — Suns out buns out! The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making its way through the Roanoke Valley this week. From Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24, the iconic 27-foot-long hot dog-shaped vehicle will be appearing at different places in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Botetourt County, and Franklin County Be sure to ketchup […]
ROANOKE, VA
Three-car accident on Tuesday leads to 2 deaths and an arrest

On Tuesday, July 19 at approximately 6:04PM, the Rocky Mount Police and Fire Departments, the Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety units responded to the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike (State Route 40) and Booker T. Washington Highway (State Route 122) for a report of a three vehicle collision, with injury, which had occurred within the intersection of these two roadways. Upon arrival, our officers, along with the fire and EMT workers, identified five residents of Franklin County that were involved in this collision.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Local instructor teaches survival active shooter training to church staff

ROANOKE, Va. – With mass shootings on the rise, a former Virginia Tech detective teaches church staff how to handle an active shooter. About 40 people gathered at Hampton Inn in Salem to learn mental preparation and situational awareness to survive an active shooting. Daniel Hardy, an instructor with...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Alleghany County’s long-time dance studios to combine

COVINGTON, Va. – From rival school divisions consolidating to local organizations combining, there are plenty of changes coming to Alleghany County in the next few years. Long-time dance studios, Garlynda’s Fancy Feet and Patsy’s Dance Studio, are coming together in the 2022-2023 year, the owners and assistants announced in a Facebook video on July 19.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Two Roanoke women charged after reported breaking and entering in Hardy

Two Roanoke women have been charged with petty larceny following an early Monday morning report of a possible breaking and entering in Hardy, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Megan Huston explained that the office received a call at approximately 4 a.m. about a possible breaking and...
HARDY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of July 25-29

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Live in Lynchburg? You may qualify for a free fan or AC unit

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living is stepping in to help people in Lynchburg and surrounding areas beat the heat. As temperatures soar in Southwest Virginia, some residents may qualify for a free fan or window air conditioner or portable air conditioner from CVACL. Fans...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Woman found shot at Roanoke park

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A woman's body was found early Friday morning at a park in Roanoke. Roanoke police were called to Belmont Park around 4:21 a.m. on reports of a suspicious situation; when they arrived, they found an unresponsive female. The woman was pronounced deceased on the scene...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Gas prices under $3 in Altavista draw in drivers from around the area

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Gas is about $4.19 a gallon in Virginia today, according to AAA, but two Campbell County gas stations are taking a stand to help drivers. If you’ve recently passed through Altavista you might have thought that you were dreaming or that there was a sign malfunction, but you read that number right – Gas is under $3.
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSLS

Two die, one driver charged with DUI in Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Two people are dead and another driver has been charged with a DUI after a crash in Rocky Mount earlier this week, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department. Authorities said the three-vehicle accident happened on Tuesday around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Old...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

