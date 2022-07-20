Create Waunakee taps students for South Street mural design

The wall along South Street next to the former public library will soon become a community art project by Waunakee elementary and intermediate school students and led by a Create Waunakee subcommittee.

The Waunakee Village Board approved a mural design for the wall at their July 18 meeting, allowing the painting to proceed.

Waunakee Village Board members approved his mural design for the wall next to the former South Street library, where the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and Food Pantry are considering relocating to.

Joel Lewis of Create Waunakee presented the project, saying the goal for the wall was to “to do something to bring the community together.”

A subcommittee from Create Waunakee took on the project, including a Heritage Elementary School art teacher. Committee members chose the theme, #StrongerTogether53597 then asked students to express what “stronger together” meant to them through writing and drawings.

Lewis said the subcommittee received more than 200 responses that other students on the subcommittee then compiled into the images within the mural.

Understanding that the mural won’t be permanent, the subcommittee intends to create a book about the project to be donated to Waunakee Public Library, Lewis said. It would include all of the students’ responses.

The project is available with updates posted on Instagram, at #strongertogether53597.

“It’s also a way for people to communicate with us regarding this,” Lewis said about the social media site.

And, to include all within the community, the design will be traced on the wall in a paint-by-number format, so anyone can contribute to the painting process.

Showing the design, Lewis said, “We feel like this encompasses our community. We feel like this is what brings us together, and we were looking for elements that show that.”

Village Administrator Todd Schmidt showed a video presentation created by the young students, explaining their interpretation of “stronger together.”

“To me it means that together, we can make a change or a difference in the world,” one said.

“The community banded together to make the world a better place,” another said.

Lewis said the wall will be designed so people can take a “selfie” with it and post it to #strongertogether53597.

Many in the community are contributing to the project, including a local paint store, Lewis said.

Village board members expressed gratitude to the Create Waunakee committee for their work on the project. Village President Chris Zellner said staff had checked with representatives of the Waunakee Food Pantry and Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, as both are considering moving into the former library building. Representatives of both are pleased with the design, he said.