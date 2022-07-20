Isanti County discusses jail reconstruction; probation agent recognized

Buy Now Probation Agent Chris Papesh was recognized at the July 6 Isanti County Board meeting. Pictured left to right: Commissioner Mike Warring, Commissioner Dave Osland, Commissioner Greg Anderson, Isanti County Probation Director Tim MacMillan, Probation Agent Chris Papesh, Commissioner Susan Morris, and Chair Terry Turnquist. Nikki Hallman

A jail-reconstruction proposal was brought to the Isanti County Board of Commissioners at its Wednesday, July 6, meeting.

Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk proposed to the board that new cameras and door controls be installed in the current jail before moving forward on a new jail.