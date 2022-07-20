ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Live updates from ACC football Media Days with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, players

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago
It's the kickoff before the kickoff.

ACC football media days take place today and Thursday in Charlotte. Among the hot topics are sure to be the future of the conference as others look to expand, impact of the NIL and anything Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says.

Florida State will go first at 10:45 a.m. in the main ballroom of the Westin Charlotte, followed by Wake Forest at 11:30 a.m., Louisville at 12:15 p.m., N.C. State at 1 p.m., Boston College at 1:45 p.m., Syracuse at 2:30 p.m. and Clemson at 3:15 p.m.

Swinney will be joined by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, defensive end K.J. Henry and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden from Dorman High School for additional interviews at 3:45 p.m. Among the featured players throughout the day will be quarterbacks Jordan Travis of Florida State, Sam Hartman of Wake Forest, Malik Cunningham of Louisville, Devin Leary of N.C. State and Garrett Shrader of Syracuse.

Thursday's lineup will be, respectively, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia, Duke, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

