7 displaced after fire damages home near Conway, HCFR says

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a home in Conway early Wednesday morning, leaving seven people displaced, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 4:55 a.m. to the fire in the 5000 block of Cates Bay Highway east of Conway. No one was hurt, and the fire was mostly contained to the bedroom area.

The American Red Cross is helping the seven people affected by the fire, which remains under investigation.

