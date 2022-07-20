Jim Tompkins redux: US supply chains receive F+

In April 2020, as the pandemic was raging worldwide, Jim Tompkins, arguably the dean of supply chain management consultants, spoke to FreightWaves about the outlook for his industry. Tompkins warned that COVID-19 was a before-and-after event for supply chains and that it would cement a profound shift from models based on...
Back in 2018, when trucking was red-hot, Texas native Mike Dow got famous — if just for a moment. An article in The Washington Post featured his insights on why companies were struggling to retain truckers. Dow was as confident as ever. That year, he and his brother founded...
Nowports aims to be supply chain ally for Latam trade. When Alfonso De los Ríos co-founded digital freight forwarder Nowports, the goal was to impact Latin America’s trade industry using cutting-edge technology. De los Ríos, 23, said he had become interested in how trade affected the development and...
To bring Union Pacific back to favored status among shippers, the company is seeking to improve service metrics — an achievable goal since hiring efforts have been largely successful and warm-weather holidays that would keep workers on vacation have passed, executives said during UP’s call Thursday discussing second-quarter 2022 financial results.
Continued strength in the industrial and manufacturing sector could support freight transportation markets in the second half of 2022 despite softness within the consumer economy, FTR Associates said during a webinar on key issues in transportation. “A slowdown is different than a recession. If we are in a recession, right...
Restoring business stability is high on the agenda for companies that produce, move and sell goods. But there’s still a long road ahead for procurement professionals managing their supply chains. This white paper explores the complexities engulfing the logistics procurement industry and the solutions that best-in-class teams use to...
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. “The message is the Chinese military, in the air and at sea, have become significantly more and noticeably more aggressive in this particular region,” said Milley, who recently asked his staff to compile details about interactions between China and the U.S. and others in the region. His comments came as the U.S. redoubles efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region. The Biden administration considers China its “pacing threat” and America’s primary long-term security challenge.
Luxembourg-based Cargolux has tentatively selected Boeing’s next-generation 777-8 freighter over the new Airbus A350 to replace its large fleet of 747-400 jumbo cargo jets, the companies announced Thursday at the Farnborough International Airshow near London. Boeing also said it landed an order from Saltchuk Aviation, the parent company of...
In 2021, the Biden administration announced a plan to reduce the use of fossil fuels by switching American drivers to greener technologies like electric vehicles — all part of a much greater plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This includes the push toward a greener transportation industry — the largest source of emissions.
As truckers protest for the fifth day, workers at the Port of Oakland have been busy setting up orange barricades at all four of the marine terminals in case demonstrations over controversial state law AB5 spill over into next week. Late Thursday, port officials met with some of the drivers,...
Some businesses fight new environmental regulations tooth and nail. Others figure out how to make money off them. Take the IMO 2020 regulation that slashed sulfur content of shipping emissions. Many shipowners have transformed this landmark global emissions regime into a huge competitive advantage. Since the regulation’s enforcement date on...
The intense hunt for 1.6 million unvoted Nikola stock proxies is unprecedented. Startup electric truck and battery maker Atlis Motor Vehicles is asking the Securities and Exchange Commission for its blessing to go public. And China will sell twice as many electric trucks as the U.S. this year, but the gap is closing.
Ocean shipping giant Maersk has quietly ordered three new 767-300 freighters from Boeing and arranged with Miami-based cargo airline Amerijet to fly them on trans-Pacific routes as the company’s air cargo division moves to gain a strategic foothold in the U.S. market. During the past eight months, Maersk has...
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 45 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 40 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
FedEx Corp.’s (NYSE: FDX) ground-delivery unit said late Thursday that it will suspend Sunday residential deliveries in certain “lower-population” markets starting the week of Aug. 15, a nod to concerns voiced by many of its independent delivery contractors that the service is a money-loser for the unit and is damaging contractor margins in the process.
If FedEx Corp.’s (NYSE: FDX) ground-delivery unit wanted to extend an olive branch to driver contractors concerned about rising costs and slowing volumes, while at the same time protecting its competitive flank, it could have done worse than suspending Sunday deliveries across part of its nationwide network. Late Thursday,...
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to a small shipper that lost over $13,000 on a shipment of flowers that it said was due to broker negligence. Plants Without Borders founder Mark Javier tells us all about what went wrong between his company and TQL. Labor...
Chart of the Week: Van Contract Rates Initial Report, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: VCRPM1.USA, OTVI.USA. Truckload van contract rates have started to show early signs of contraction this July according to FreightWaves’ invoice data, which pulls from a database representing $20 billion worth of annual spend. Van contract rates (VCRPM1) have dropped over 2% since the start of July to a value of $2.87, which has broken the $2.90-per-mile threshold that has been in place since early March.
Scottsdale, Arizona-based Emerge celebrated the opening of its Atlanta office this week while commemorating five years in business and looking ahead with a clear focus on providing shippers and carriers a modernized procurement process. Emerge plans to leverage the Atlanta office to expand its customer base along Freight Alley, a...
Two years after introducing grocery delivery to Uber Eats, the platform just put out its “most comprehensive update yet.”. Uber Eats on Thursday revealed several new features it plans to add to its grocery delivery service in the coming weeks, including an option for customers to schedule deliveries from stores that are closed. Other new features include live order tracking and an improved system for offering product replacements, Uber said in a blog post.
