Rockland, ME

ROAD TRIP ALERT: Two Maine Lobster Festivals Are Coming In August

By Kid
 4 days ago
Don’t let summer pass you by, get out and enjoy some food & fun!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, and promises to be bigger and better than ever with FREE admission, a new beer tent, fireworks, a two-day Steins & Vines tasting event, an...

Q97.9

This Unique Maine Bridge Symbolizes Love

There are many bridges in New England and the state of Maine holds quite a few. According to American Road and Transportation Builders Association, there are 2,485 bridges in the state of Maine. I finally visited one bridge in Maine, and though it may not be the longest bridge, it...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
Maine Celtic Celebration This Weekend in Belfast

Wanna wear a kilt this weekend? The 2022 Maine Celtic Celebration will begin this afternoon and run all weekend in Belfast at Belfast Commons. Music begins at 4 p.m. in the Beer Tent. And begins on the main stage at 5:30 p.m. The music continues through Sunday. Not nonstop. But count on a whole lot of that great Celtic music all weekend long in Belfast.
BELFAST, ME
Thousand of pounds of ‘ghost gear’ cleared from Maine waters

COREA, Maine (WABI) - A worldwide effort to clean up ocean waters hit the coast of Maine last month. It’s all about removing ghost gear. The Global Ghost Gear Initiative partnered with the Rozalia Project to clean up discarded fishing gear and other marine debris. They worked with locals...
MAINE STATE
Girl Rescued from Drowning in Turner, Maine Pond

An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner. Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming. Ouellette said a young man pulled...
TURNER, ME
New England Fights Returns to Bangor in September

NEF is returning to Bangor for a night of bouts in the octagon. New England Fights will return to Bangor for the first time in three years. "NEF 49: Queen City Showdown" is set for Friday, September 9, at the Cross Insurance Center. Tickets go on-sale Saturday, July 30. Tickets can be purchased online or at the CIC box office.
BANGOR, ME
Bear in Surry, ME

This bear appeared the night my husband died. Viewed from my security camera. July 4 2022. Credit: Joyce Kuzman.
SURRY, ME
Society
Seafood
What We Want To See Go Into The Old Augusta Dunkin’ Location

It's been the better part of a decade since the Dunkin' location on Bangor Street in Augusta moved across the street to the old Tim Hortons location. Since then, the building that housed their old location has sat vacant. According to New England Commercial Property, the building 1,700 square foot building sits on the corner of Bangor and School streets in Augusta. The listed price is $350,000.
AUGUSTA, ME
Severe Thunderstorms Possible For Much of Maine Thursday

Another round of strong thunderstorms are in the forecast, Thursday. UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued most of Maine, excluding the Downeast area. After strong storms rumbled through Maine Tuesday and Thursday of last week, more are in the forecast. The National Service in Caribou is warning of the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Much of the state is listed in an area of elevated risk of severe weather. The Bangor and Downeast areas are listed at a "Marginal" risk of severe weather.
MAINE STATE
Early morning fire heavily damages Camden house

CAMDEN — Camden and Rockport firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that was producing heavy, thick smoke inside a Camden home early Saturday morning, while Hope, Lincolnville and Union firefighters remained nearby, ready to assist with additional manpower and tank trucks filled with water. The home, near the end of...
CAMDEN, ME
Bangor PD Says Second Of Two Missing Bangor Teens Has Been Found

The second of two missing teens, whom authorities have been trying to locate since the beginning of July, has been found. The Bangor Police Department was called in the early morning hours of July 3rd, after 17-year-old Charity Bell, and 15-year-old Madisyn Trotter were reported missing. It was believed that...
BANGOR, ME
Maine abduction report was actually an incredible story of generosity

WISCASSET, Maine — Police say reports of an attempted abduction in Wiscasset that took off on social media actually turned out to be a story of a good Samaritan. Police say they were called Tuesday night for reports of a van with New Hampshire license plates with two men trying to abduct a young girl. Police say it was all "a HUGE misunderstanding."
WISCASSET, ME
Hobby Lobby in Maine Needs to Slow Down, It’s Only July

It is still summertime, a time when we go to the beach and just go outside to soak up the sun. Summertime is the time of year when many individuals go shopping for things to bring to the beach or use at a pool. We buy pool floaties, patio furniture, games to play outside, and so much more.
WATERVILLE, ME
12 Parking Lots Mainers Feel Are the Worst and Most Dangerous

You'd be surprised or maybe you wouldn't be with all the accidents in parking lots. We all know the trials and tribulations of the Auburn Walmart (which of course made the list). But that's cars hitting a pole. Lots of cars in parking lots hit people or other cars. According to Motor Biscuit, 20 percent of car accidents happen in parking lots and garages. That's about 50,000 car accidents per year, thousands of injuries, and hundreds of deaths. You might think, how the hell can you die in a parking lot accident because cars are going so slowly.
AUBURN, ME
