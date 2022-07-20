ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond CFD, Cheyenne has things to offer year-round

By By Hannah Black Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 4 days ago

As a Cheyenne resident, it's common to hear about the city's storied Cheyenne Frontier Days throughout the year. The volunteer-run event involves around 3,000 unpaid folks' time, energy and passion. Its rodeo events, concerts and plain old good times attract competitors and tourists from across the country.

But what is Cheyenne like the rest of the year, outside those 10 days?

There's plenty to do before and after Frontier Park transforms into a Western wonderland, said Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne, the city's visitors bureau.

For one thing, the Magic City of the Plains hosts Western events at other times of the year, such as the Hell on Wheels Chuck Wagon and Rodeo, which was held the last weekend of June at the Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer. For a dude ranch experience just 15 minutes from town, Terry Bison Ranch offers lodging, horseback riding, live music, fishing and more.

Those who are more artistically inclined may enjoy the city's numerous galleries and museums, or simply strolling among colorful murals splashed across building walls. If you want to create the art yourself, you can visit studios like Board and Brush, Flydragon or Graffito.

Breweries, including Black Tooth and Freedom's Edge, are dotted throughout the city. Chronicles Distilling is a trendy, veteran-owned and operated distillery that puts its own personal spin on some of your favorite alcoholic drinks.

Cultural gatherings, like the Hispanic and Celtic fests, complement other offerings like CultureX, a new combination of the annual Paint Slingers mural festival and the 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival.

The music scene in both the capital city and Laramie County caters to fans of acts big and small, from Orville Peck to local EDM DJs. Fridays on the Plaza, the city's annual free summer concert series, is a regular attraction for people of all stripes to come together to eat, drink and enjoy the warm weather.

"We are a small community with all of the big city amenities," said Bravo, who is also acting director for the city's Downtown Development Authority.

When it comes to day-to-day living, the city boasts a reputation of neighborliness, and it works to foster a healthy small business community.

"Our community is made of authentic local businesses who care about everyone from their neighbors to their customers and everyone in between, and it’s just not something that can be found in every community – especially bigger cities," Haylee Chenchar, DDA vice president and managing director, wrote in an email.

Chenchar described the city as having not just unique experiences, but "one-of-a-kind experiences that can’t be replicated."

"There’s definitely something special about the excitement of discovering a new mural that’s a part of our growing downtown public arts district or the friendship that can come from a personal interaction with our local businesses," Chenchar said.

While many of Cheyenne's unique dining experiences are clustered downtown, Bravo said people looking for a good meal should also venture out into the county. Visit T-Joe's for its legendary steaks, or Little Bear Inn just north of the city for its roadhouse vibe.

Along with more than 40 miles of paved greenway in the city and county, there is a state park, recreation area and numerous trails about 30 minutes from town.

"I’ve always thought Cheyenne is one of the best hidden gemstones of the West because we have the best of so many worlds and many of the perks that larger communities have while still keeping that very personal, close-knit community vibe," Chenchar said. "They say that Wyoming is 'one small town connected by very long streets,' and that couldn’t be more true when it comes to Cheyenne – especially downtown."

