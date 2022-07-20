CFD continues to tweak tourney format

Cheyenne Frontier Days’ switch to a tournament format from a traditional aggregate style rodeo in 2019 was well-received in some parts and not so well in others.

The feedback the rodeo got from contestants led to changes last year. The “Daddy of ’em All” tweaked the way the 72 timed event contestants for the tournament will be determined again this year.

The first 60 qualifiers in breakaway roping, steer wrestling, tie-down roping and steer roping will come from the first round of qualifying. The final 12 qualifiers will be determined from a second qualifying round.

That format has been used successfully with breakaway ropers the past two times CFD has been contested.

“The guy who brought that proposal to us is a tie-down roper whose wife is a breakaway roper,” CFD Rodeo Committee chairman Chad Mathews said. “It’s similar to what we proposed the first time, but they brought it to us this time, so it’s a proposal they’re in favor of. The breakaway roping format is really popular.

“I think this is going to be the best way we’ve done it. We’ve got an agreement and a format we’ll keep with only minor changes going forward.”

Entries in tie-down, steer roping, team roping, breakaway and barrel racing will be limited to 200, while steer wrestling will have 150 contestants.

CFD also tried to address one of the biggest complaints contestants had about the tournament format, which was the condensed qualifying schedule increasing the difficulty of travel between multiple big-money rodeos. Qualifying now starts July 16 and continues through July 20.

“The contestants really appreciate the effort to try to find something that works for everyone,” defending barrel racing champion Hailey Kinsel said. “It used to be a deal-breaker for me where I couldn’t make Cheyenne if I did well in Calgary. If I made the finals there, I would basically have to drive all night just to get to Cheyenne.

“Spreading out the qualifying makes a huge difference.”

Many of the biggest rodeos – especially those during the winter portion of the season – have switched to a tournament format. Mathews said he thinks CFD has the most straightforward format, with a certain number of contestants advancing to the semifinals the first six days.

“People want to leave the rodeo knowing they just saw someone advance or win money,” Mathews said. “Our ticket sales are stronger and stronger as the week goes on. It’s easier to follow for people who aren’t big-time rodeo fans.

“Our format being easier to understand is going to keep us at the forefront, even among the tournament-style rodeos.”

Kinsel said the tournament format helps level the playing field.

“It can be tough because you have to make more runs in the arena and have to drive back and forth to all the other rodeos you’re trying to make,” the three-time world champion said. “But it’s also great because of Cheyenne’s reputation for the ground changing day to day. To be able to run against just who is up that day is advantageous.

“We’re not having to compete with the weather, the heat, the rain, having a concert one night that changes the dirt, but the next night doesn’t have a concert. The ground conditions can change so much from one day to the next in Cheyenne. That’s why having a tournament style is so much better for a rodeo like that.”