Cheyenne, WY

CFD: Things to do in Cheyenne other than Frontier Days

By Serena Bettis
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

Botanic Gardens

With free admission, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens are open every day from dawn to dusk, located across from Frontier Park at 701 S. Lions Park Drive. The gardens grounds feature nine acres of perennial and annual landscapes, and include a vegetable garden and specialty exhibits. Also at the Botanic Gardens are the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory and the Paul Smith Children’s Village, which are typically open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday during the summer months. During Cheyenne Frontier Days, the indoor spaces at the Botanic Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 25, and will be closed all day on Cheyenne Day, which is Wednesday, July 27.

