Putting on Cheyenne Frontier Days is far from easy

By By Hannah Black Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

After the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, planning for this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days has been comparatively relaxing, event CEO Tom Hirsig said.

"It just seems more normal," Hirsig told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle for this events guide. "I think we're in way better shape this year than we were last year."

Last year's event wasn't officially announced until last April, following the its first-ever cancellation in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Having a full year to plan for Frontier Days 2022 is a relief, Hirsig said.

That doesn't mean putting on the "Daddy of 'em All" is easy.

Booking talent for night shows is an example. Hirsig said organizers typically put out three to five offers for each night of concerts.

Some performers don't want to play outside, or they'd prefer to play at venues like Empower Field or Coors Field in Denver. Performers often have to be strategic about how they make their way across the country so their tours make sense financially and logistically.

Hirsig said organizers are already working on booking artists for 2023.

"You'd think it wouldn't be that hard to get seven acts, but it takes us eight or nine months of putting offers in to get those acts," the CEO said. "You put in an offer, you may not hear (back) for three or four months."

Reflecting a return to normalcy, some health and safety measures put in place before 2021's event have been scaled back. Digital ticketing is optional, and there will not be as much of an emphasis on COVID-19 testing at the park.

Hirsig said CFD has "gotten away" from a clear bag policy instituted last year, which organizers said was an effort to limit security staff's contact with personal items. The CEO expressed confidence in the park's weapons detection system that every guest must walk through. He said bag size is still somewhat restricted, other than things like diaper bags and medical equipment, which still must be inspected by security staff.

However, efforts to increase cleaning and sanitization put into place in 2021 will continue, Hirsig said.

"We feel pretty comfortable with what we've got now," he said.

Volunteers

The vast majority of those who make Cheyenne Frontier Days run are unpaid. General Committee Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler emphasized in an interview the vital role of these volunteers.

"(CFD) is put on by blood, sweat and tears of our volunteer force," he said.

CFD volunteers work year-round on maintenance projects, improving structures and grounds work. Siler said this year's event has about 3,000 volunteers, having added about 120 new individuals in the past year.

This year has also boasted the largest number of youth volunteers, he said.

"More and more people just kind of feel the urge to help give back and help for the economic impact for Cheyenne Frontier Days and for the city of Cheyenne," Siler said.

About 95% of CFD's funding comes from the previous year's 10-day event, Hirsig said.

Still work to do

When Hirsig and Siler spoke with the WTE, this year's Frontier Days was a little more than six weeks away. Organizers gave a rundown of what had still needed to be done.

Some major projects were still being completed, including new and expanded volunteer cabins and a new media center. There was still pavement work to do and some entrances that needed to be changed.

Siler said there was effort to make "everything a little bit more customer friendly." This included upgraded signage so patrons could more easily find their way through Frontier Park.

All of the stadium seats were recently renumbered, which Hirsig called a "major project."

Other projects include repainting and repairing wind-damaged areas.

"The bulk of it now is just trying to make it look as good as we can," Hirsig said.

These improvements are all to make sure Frontier Park lives up to Siler's declaration that it's "the best venue in the world."

"We are second-to-none," the chairman said.

Public Health
