Cheyenne, WY

Rocker Steiner looks to add Cheyenne buckle to family legacy

By Josh Criswell WyoSports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCIKD_0gm3DRlz00

Spectators at Cheyenne Frontier Days might notice a familiar name in this year’s bareback riding event.

This time, however, it will be a new face looking to put his own mark on a rich family legacy.

Rocker Steiner comes from a long line of rodeo standouts. His father, Sid, and grandfather, Bobby, are former world champions that were inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2020. His mother, Jaime, and grandmother, Joleen, enjoyed prolific barrel racing careers that included trips to the National Finals Rodeo, while his sister, Steely, is a rising star in the sport.

Before that, Bobby’s father and grandfather operated a well-known rodeo company, with a history that dates back to the days of Wild West shows.

For all of the accolades compiled by the Steiner family, though, one buckle has eluded them over the years. Rocker hopes to change that.

“I've had a bunch of family members compete in Cheyenne, and they've never won it,” Rocker said. “It would mean a lot if I could go out and walk away with a Cheyenne buckle. The Cheyenne buckle is one of the most decorated buckles in the whole rodeo world, and not a lot of people have them. It's a big honor to win one of those.”

Added Bobby: “That would be so special. Other than the world buckle, the next most special and most noticeable buckle is Cheyenne. It's been the same for year after year after year, and I hope they never change it. It's such a special award that I couldn't think of anything better.”

At 18 years old and just a few months into his professional rodeo career, Rocker already has multiple wins under his belt. He’s no stranger to the big stage, either.

He secured a co-championship at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver and a second-place finish at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo earlier this year. In June, he set a world record with a 95-point ride at the Riggin' Rally in Darby, Montana, moving into the top 10 of the world rankings.

When it comes to Cheyenne Frontier Days, however, Bobby says there is no replicating the feeling of what it’s like to be in that atmosphere.

“I know it's the old-hat saying, but it's the 'Daddy,'” he said. “The first time you compete there – and every time you compete there – there's just a huge amount of adrenaline. It's so much a part of rodeo and the history.

“Most places, you don't look at the surroundings and say, 'Wow, I'm at somewhere.' In Cheyenne, you look around and go, 'Wow, this is Cheyenne.' It's different like that, because it's more than just a rodeo. It's just a special place.”

Rocker never rodeoed in high school, and only competed in three amateur events growing up. Two of these were in Cheyenne, where he finished second and first, respectively, at 14 and 15 years old.

Until around the time he was 13, Rocker’s focus was on other sports. He says he played “everything but soccer,” and won a junior world title in wakeboarding at 9 years old.

Eventually, however, his rodeo roots took over.

“Rodeo was the furthest thing from our mind,” Sid said. “We traveled all over the country going to wakeboard tournaments, and he was a really good baseball player, football player and boxer. Everything I've had him in, he picked up really fast, but there's just something about rodeo.

“When he started riding bareback horses, everything else took a back seat. Then, before long, it was the only real thought on his mind. I let him pick his path, and he seems to be enjoying it.”

Rocker thought about following in the footsteps of Bobby, who was the 1973 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion bull rider, but recalls that his grandmother “wasn’t going to let that one happen.” His father was the 2002 PRCA steer wrestling world champion, but Rocker didn’t have the size to be a bulldogger. He briefly considered team roping and other events, but didn’t find them high-energy enough for his liking.

So, bareback rider it was.

“What keeps me motivated and loving the sport is it's just such a physical sport,” Rocker said. “You have to stay in the best shape, and it's really a fight. You have the boxer's mentality, the cage fighter's mentality.

“It's all you've got for eight seconds, and it's just a fight the whole time. That's what I love about it. You don't really think that much. I'm not much of a thinker, I'm more of a doer and a fighter.”

Sid retired in his prime, shortly after winning the world title. He cites family as a major factor in the decision – his daughter had just been born, and he didn’t want to raise a family on the road.

While Rocker never got to see Sid compete as a professional, though, he says having a world champion for a father has given him a boost in his own rodeo career.

“Having a rodeo history in your family is a huge leg up,” he said. “Tiger Woods' son doesn't get nervous for a golf shot, just because he knows his dad is one of the greatest golfers ever. It just takes a little bit of pressure off you.”

As Sid is quick to note, however, it’s hardly been just a family affair when it comes to Rocker’s development.

While other future pros were out competing on the amateur circuit, Rocker was in the practice pen, honing his skills and picking the brains of hall of famers like Ty Murray and Larry Mahan. Rocker jokingly equates the lead up to his professional career with a boxer sparring for four years without a fight, but he’s grateful for the opportunities that were created by his unique path.

“It takes a village when you start bucking horses,” Sid said. “You can't just do it by yourself with one or two people. He has a village that helps him, and we appreciate all of them.”

Rocker’s journey has opened doors outside of rodeo, as well.

The Steiner family moved to Weatherford, Texas, from the Austin area shortly after Rocker got into bareback riding. One of their new neighbors came to be Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of the hit television series "Yellowstone."

One thing led to another, and Sheridan invited Sid and Rocker to be on the show. The father-son duo appears in an episode of season 3, with Rocker noting that the experience has given him some ideas for when his rodeo career is over.

“The Hollywood world is a lot different from the world I've grown up in,” Rocker said. “The Hollywood world isn't a world I would like to be a part of, but the filmmaking is definitely something I might like to do later in life. It's hard to explain; it's just different.”

For now, though, Rocker’s focus is in the arena – where Sid says he bears a striking resemblance to Bobby.

“It's funny,” Sid said. “When I watch Rocker ride, his body position, even when my dad rode bulls, they have a little bit of the same style. They look alike on animals. My dad rode bulls, and Rocker rides barebacks, but you can just see a lot of the same characteristics in them.”

Bobby notices these similarities, as well, and looks forward to watching Rocker add his chapter to the family’s historic rodeo legacy.

“There are some things you can't run away from, and genetics is that way,” Bobby said. “I see a lot of the things in the body position and a little bit of reaction the same way I did it, but hopefully Rocker will take it to a level that I never thought about.”

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

