Explore Cheyenne history on the downtown walking tour

Every year, Cheyenne Frontier Days allows visitors to partake in age-old Western traditions and get a taste of what life was like in the early days of Wyoming. Just a few miles away from Frontier Park, the Downtown Development Authority has three historic walking tours that show how Cheyenne got its start and became the host of the “Daddy of 'em All” rodeo.

The historic walking tours are self-guided and can be completed at any pace. There are three tours that all build off of each other. The first tour is the shortest and encompasses 10 blocks, the second tour is a total of 16 blocks, and the longest tour is nearly two miles long and features 30 blocks of Cheyenne.

All tours begin at the Historic Union Pacific Depot, where wealthy cattle barons would rest along the railroad. The Union Pacific Railroad’s presence in Wyoming can be found in many spots outside of downtown, as well. The second tour adds on the Historic Rainsford District, with homes formerly owned and occupied by the rich and famous of old Cheyenne. The third tour adds on the Wyoming State Capitol and historic structures on the north edge of downtown Cheyenne.

Significant historic landmarks are marked along the tour map in the pamphlet, alongside brief descriptions of the Cheyenne history associated with that area. Look out for heritage markers along the tour route to learn about the people and places that developed Cheyenne into the “Magic City on the Plains.” Some markers are more obvious than others, making for a fun historical scavenger hunt.

Along the first tour, stop on any street corner and be confronted with some of the “firsts” to reach Wyoming. At the intersection of West 17th Street and Capitol Avenue sat the Rocky Mountain Bell Telephone Building in 1906, where the first long-distance phone conversation in Wyoming occurred, between Cheyenne and Laramie.

Continue through the second tour and see where homes with unique architecture once stood. These spots used to house generations of families, churches, restaurants and popular hangout spots that former presidents like Teddy Roosevelt once visited.

Highlights of the third tour other than the Capitol include the Historic Governor’s Mansion, Cheyenne’s first high school and the Wyoming Supreme Court Building.

Tour pamphlets are available for free from the Visitors Information Booth at the Historic Depot at 121 W. 15th St. The Historic Depot lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Cheyenne Frontier Days July 22-30. The tour is mapped out to correspond with Cheyenne’s one-way streets, so visitors can also drive along the route. Walkers should plan ahead for weather, and are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and sunscreen, no matter the length of tour they choose.