Western history revered in CFD parades

Experience a slice of Americana by attending one of the four Grand Parades that will run through downtown during Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Nearly a century of Wyoming history is on display for thousands to see, from the horse-drawn carriages to the antique costumes telling the stories of the region.

“It is the West,” Cheyenne Frontier Days Parades Committee Chairman Ruthanne Hubbard said. “And here I feel, in this community, we hold a reverence for all that is America – all that is good, brave and noble. That’s what people feel when they watch the parade, and when they participate in other Cheyenne Frontier Days activities.”

As well as revering the local history and culture this year, Hubbard said there will be an emphasis placed on commemorating the military and its involvement in the community. She said there has always been support for their military partners, but 2022 is different. It is the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.

“The Air Force is so important to Laramie County and Cheyenne,” she said. “So we will have a very strong military presence, not only in the parade, but you’ll see that throughout the week.”

Hubbard is also celebrating her own milestone. She has been a volunteer for Cheyenne Frontier Days for a long time, and this is her last year as the parades chairperson.

“It’s bittersweet to come to the end of this. I’ve had a wonderful experience,” she reflected. “It’s been a real honor to represent Cheyenne Frontier Days in the parade committee, and I’m sad to go. But it’s in my blood, so I’m not going to disappear.”

She is among the hundreds of residents who dedicate their time to creating a magical event for the visitors during the summer.

Cheryl Tuck Smith, president of the W-Heels, is a part of an organization that has assisted with the parade since 1925. She and her volunteers maintain 52 authentic carriages and a collection of 4,647 garments and costumes for participants. They had 1,748 of those checked out during last year’s parade for men, women, children and the horseback riders.

Stagecoaches, authentic ambulances and mule carts are showcased throughout the parade downtown, and Smith said it is an unbelievable and exquisite sight to see. However, it isn’t just the carriages people come to witness. It's storytelling.

Individuals act out weddings, funerals, the birth of a child and more. Smith said being able to partake in providing such an enthralling experience is well worth it, even if it means wiping off the mud on the carriages after the rain.

“We have families, we have children on the hay wagon starting at age 5, we have older people – we run the gamut of bringing in lots of community members,” she said. “And I think that’s important to keep Frontier Days alive.”