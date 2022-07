LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers responded to a fire that had grown to almost four acres in Lewis County on July 12. According to DEC, Forest Rangers Evans and Piersman responded to a report of a fire in the Sand Flats State Forest around 10:30 a.m. on July 12. Upon arriving at the scene, the Rangers discovered a fire that was 3.7 acres in size which was burning leaves, branches, bark, brush, and stems that were on the forest floor.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO