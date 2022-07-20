Base air show features USAF Thunderbirds, much more

Once again this year, multiple acts will take to the sky during the Wings over Warren Air Show at F.E. Warren Air Force Base July 27.

“Events like the Wings over Warren Air Show allow us to highlight our combat capabilities used to defend our nation and assist our allies,” said Lt. Col. Thomas McKnight, director of operations for the 319th Missile Squadron and air show director for Wings over Warren. “Not only does it give our community great entertainment to thank them for their continual support of our efforts, (but) we hope to inspire the next generation of outstanding airmen.”

The show will be from 8-11:30 a.m. and will feature the USAF Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Team, several military flyovers and a demonstration by the 37th Helicopter Squadron based at F.E. Warren AFB.

“It’s always a great opportunity to integrate with the community and showcase our mission,” McKnight said.

The USAF Thunderbirds will also be back for Cheyenne Frontier Days, returning to the site of their very first show ever. According to F.E. Warren historians, the Thunderbirds were activated in 1953, and in July that same year, during Frontier Days, they performed for the first time over F.E. Warren.

Pilots at that time flew the F-84G Thunderjet. In 1953, the base was under the control of Air Training Command, and base support facilities were managed by the 463d Air Force Base Unit; the 3450th Technical Training Wing conducted training on the base.

Also included in the lineup is the 2022 A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team Airshow, also known as the Warthog Demo team.

The A-10 is the Air Force’s premier close air support aircraft, providing invaluable protection to troops on the ground, according to the team. The Air Combat Command A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, stationed out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, brings the aircraft to airshows around the country to showcase the unique capabilities of the A-10 “Warthog.” They perform precision aerial maneuvers while highlighting the mission and professionalism of the men and women of the United States Air Force.

The A-10 Demo Team originally consisted of two East and West counterparts before both were deactivated in 2011. The A-10 flew heritage flight formations in 2012 and 2017 before reactivating as a single-ship demonstration in 2018.

The 10-member team consists of one pilot, a superintendent, a noncommissioned officer in-charge, three crew chiefs, an avionics systems specialist, an electrical and environmental technician, an engine specialist and a public affairs specialist.

The A-10 offers “excellent maneuverability at low airspeeds and altitude while maintaining a highly accurate weapons delivery platform,” according to the team. They can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time, are capable of austere landings and operate under 1,000-foot ceilings with 1.5 mile visibility. Additionally, with the capability of carrying precision guided munitions and unguided munitions, they can deploy above, below and in bad weather.

Using night vision goggles, A-10 pilots also can conduct their mission during darkness.

In the Gulf War, A-10s had a mission capable rate of 95.7%, flew 8,100 sorties and launched 90% of the AGM-65 Maverick missiles.

Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam is Air Combat Command’s A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The mission of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team is to showcase the unique combat capabilities of the Air Force’s premier close air support aircraft, as well as work alongside members of the Heritage Flight Foundations in formation flights to honor the Air Force's past.