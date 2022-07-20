ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Frontier Nights offers lineup of hit-makers from multiple genres

By By Will Carpenter Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENU0a_0gm3DA0s00

Diversity – that’s what the Cheyenne Frontier Days Contract Acts Committee was going for when selecting this year’s lineup of artists coming to perform for the Frontier Nights concert series.

No matter the genre, this lineup is full of artists who are either legends of their craft or soon-to-be stars.

Yes, the majority of shows will feature country music acts, as is tradition. But Scott Lewis, Contract Acts Committee chairman, and the rest of the 300-person committee took a chance on several of the nights.

“One thing we are really happy about is our Thursday night show, where we're going to have Jelly Roll, Nelly and Koe Wetzel,” Lewis said in an interview. “We're going to try to change it up on that night, and that was a pretty good hit, too. I think that's going to work out good.”

This is the performance that stands out among the rest. Southern rapper Nelly, who’s recently shown a keen interest in country infused music, paired with college rocker Wetzel doesn’t seem like it would work on stage. The addition of Jelly Roll, however, meshes the two with a unique blend of rock, country and hip-hop with highly personal, ballad-inspired songs.

This year's Frontier Nights lineup, like those in the past, is compiled from a running list of artists who the committee has voted on and agreed that they are interested in booking.

This is CFD, and it’s rare for a country artist to turn down one of the biggest showcases of country-western music. What makes the process difficult is a matter of achieving perfect timing.

The acts have to be touring in the first place. While CFD has the ability to pay top dollar for the nation's most popular acts, there are often scheduling conflicts that limit an artist's availability.

Another focus of the committee is to land performers on the cusp of stardom. While they work through Romeo Entertainment Group, a talent agency, the committee has to assess where musicians are in their career and the potential for them to become a national act.

“A lot of it is good luck and good fortune,” Lewis said. “I wish we had a crystal ball, but we tried to predict who may be real popular in the years to come, and then we book them come early. We've had some real success with that.”

It’s always exciting to see living legends and chart toppers take the stage in Cheyenne.

The strength of CFD is in its nuanced acquisition of smaller artists who may very well go on to achieve a status of high acclaim in the years to come.

Another factor that throws a wrench in an already tricky process is that the CFD committee books acts almost exactly a year in advance. At the time of this interview, Lewis was expecting the committee to solidify the lineup for next year’s rodeo. It can make it difficult to plan exciting artists when the decision has to be made so far in advance.

Acts like Cody Johnson and Post Malone have both appeared prior to their rise to fame. Taylor Swift, a household name in country music in 2008, has since gone on to be arguably the most popular, and certainly the highest selling, pop singer/songwriter in the world.

This year, Lewis has a particularly good feeling about the addition of Gabby Barrett, whose hit single “I Hope” has earned her numerous accolades, and Jelly Roll, a genre-blending rapper turned R&B singer with an alternative persona.

“Look at Jelly Roll; he's getting very popular right now,” Lewis said. “He just did an interview where he talked about his life and his music career, and he loves what he's doing right now.”

Several acts this year are adding notches to their Frontier Days belt in return appearances. Brooks and Dunn are the tried-and-true veterans of the group, with 2022 being the duo’s eighth time to take the stage since 1993. Lewis wasn’t sure if the committee would be able to book them in the first place.

“Brooks and Dunn, of course, they're not really doing a lot this year,” Lewis said. “That was a big one. We were very happy. It’s just going to be an incredible show.”

Dierks Bentley lands in second place out of the bunch – this will be his fifth CFD performance.

There will be only one performance where both the headliner and the opening acts have each performed at Frontier Nights in the past. On July 27, Kid Rock, who appeared in 2008, and Night Ranger, who played in 1985, will perform in a night of classic rock inspired music.

This will be Jason Aldean’s fourth performance at CFD. Wyoming native Chancey Williams will also give his fourth performance of his CFD career.

None of the concerts are sold out yet, but tickets are going quickly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Frontier Days: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett and John Morgan kick off ‘Frontier Nights’ concerts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The night concerts are always a favorite at Cheyenne Frontier Days, and the opening acts of 2022 didn’t disappoint. Grammy-nominated country superstar Jason Aldean — along with supporting acts Gabby Barrett and John Morgan — rocked the Frontier Nights stage Friday night as part of the first of the 10-day festival’s seven shows this year.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Post Gives Away Concert Tickets

The Cheyenne Post is giving away concert tickets during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Visit The Cheyenne Post's Facebook page for details - https://www.facebook.com/thecheyennepost. The first winner, of a pair of tickets to Friday night's Jason Aldean concert featuring Gabby Barrett, was Amber Schaefer.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Cheyenne, WY
capcity.news

Frontier Days: Volunteer ‘family’ teams together behind the scenes to bring ‘Daddy of ’em All’ to life

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The “Daddy of ’em All” isn’t made possible because of the work of just one person. Though Cheyenne Frontier Days is what Wyoming’s capital city is most known for, becoming ingrained in the city’s culture through over a century of celebrating everything Western, it doesn’t just spring up out of the ground naturally.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Tuesday Night Concert In Cheyenne Canceled

If you were like I was and really excited for the Daughtry show with Blackstone Cherry at The Lincoln tomorrow night, it appears that the show has been canceled. Daughtry's performance was removed from The Lincoln's section where you buy tickets. The next show that you can buy tickets to at The Lincoln is The Dead South, which is performing next week. If you go to buy tickets from Daughtry's website you'll get a link that says the show was canceled. You can see that here.
svinews.com

High-altitude balloon over Laramie sparks an online buzz

LARAMIE (WNE) — Accounts of people looking up at the sky and seeing a spaceship flying high above might seem like a chapter out of a science fiction novel or, since the weekend, just another day in Laramie. The object isn’t a prelude to an incursion from an intergalactic...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Nelly
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Gabby Barrett
capcity.news

City announces trash pick-up schedule for Cheyenne Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle and compost pick-up schedule in observance of Cheyenne Day, Wednesday, July 27. Scheduled trash, compost and recycle pick-ups will operate as normal for the day. Residents are asked to have trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Electric Vehicle charging brought to Cheyenne during CFD

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Electric Vehicle charging is making it’s way to the Cowboy State, and is even free during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Moser Energy and Tyrell Chevrolet are partnering together during the event to assist with out-of-towners and Cheyenne residents that may struggle to find charging stations.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Another Cheyenne Restaurant Forced To Close It’s Doors

This is one of those shots to the gut where you didn't really see something like this coming. I mean, this was really a staple of Cheyenne eateries and it will surely be missed. I know I've seen a lot of people disappointed and sad that they won't be able to get a great sandwich from this place again.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Cheyenne Frontier Days#Concert#Diversity#Frontier Nights#Jelly Roll#Cfd
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Don’t get booked at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days can mean fun for the whole family, especially if you’re making good decisions. However, if you break the law, it could not only ruin your day at the park, it could ruin your life. The Cheyenne Police Department will have...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
My Country 95.5

UPDATE: Missing Cheyenne Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Melissa Martinez has been found safe, according to the CPD Facebook page. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Cheyenne resident. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 57-year-old Melissa Martinez was last...
newslj.com

Local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising

CHEYENNE — Laramie County — and Wyoming as a whole — have recently seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, which may be attributable to the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the omicron variant. These sub-variants have been described by health organizations as the most contagious...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/21/22–7/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy