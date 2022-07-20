Frontier Nights offers lineup of hit-makers from multiple genres

Diversity – that’s what the Cheyenne Frontier Days Contract Acts Committee was going for when selecting this year’s lineup of artists coming to perform for the Frontier Nights concert series.

No matter the genre, this lineup is full of artists who are either legends of their craft or soon-to-be stars.

Yes, the majority of shows will feature country music acts, as is tradition. But Scott Lewis, Contract Acts Committee chairman, and the rest of the 300-person committee took a chance on several of the nights.

“One thing we are really happy about is our Thursday night show, where we're going to have Jelly Roll, Nelly and Koe Wetzel,” Lewis said in an interview. “We're going to try to change it up on that night, and that was a pretty good hit, too. I think that's going to work out good.”

This is the performance that stands out among the rest. Southern rapper Nelly, who’s recently shown a keen interest in country infused music, paired with college rocker Wetzel doesn’t seem like it would work on stage. The addition of Jelly Roll, however, meshes the two with a unique blend of rock, country and hip-hop with highly personal, ballad-inspired songs.

This year's Frontier Nights lineup, like those in the past, is compiled from a running list of artists who the committee has voted on and agreed that they are interested in booking.

This is CFD, and it’s rare for a country artist to turn down one of the biggest showcases of country-western music. What makes the process difficult is a matter of achieving perfect timing.

The acts have to be touring in the first place. While CFD has the ability to pay top dollar for the nation's most popular acts, there are often scheduling conflicts that limit an artist's availability.

Another focus of the committee is to land performers on the cusp of stardom. While they work through Romeo Entertainment Group, a talent agency, the committee has to assess where musicians are in their career and the potential for them to become a national act.

“A lot of it is good luck and good fortune,” Lewis said. “I wish we had a crystal ball, but we tried to predict who may be real popular in the years to come, and then we book them come early. We've had some real success with that.”

It’s always exciting to see living legends and chart toppers take the stage in Cheyenne.

The strength of CFD is in its nuanced acquisition of smaller artists who may very well go on to achieve a status of high acclaim in the years to come.

Another factor that throws a wrench in an already tricky process is that the CFD committee books acts almost exactly a year in advance. At the time of this interview, Lewis was expecting the committee to solidify the lineup for next year’s rodeo. It can make it difficult to plan exciting artists when the decision has to be made so far in advance.

Acts like Cody Johnson and Post Malone have both appeared prior to their rise to fame. Taylor Swift, a household name in country music in 2008, has since gone on to be arguably the most popular, and certainly the highest selling, pop singer/songwriter in the world.

This year, Lewis has a particularly good feeling about the addition of Gabby Barrett, whose hit single “I Hope” has earned her numerous accolades, and Jelly Roll, a genre-blending rapper turned R&B singer with an alternative persona.

“Look at Jelly Roll; he's getting very popular right now,” Lewis said. “He just did an interview where he talked about his life and his music career, and he loves what he's doing right now.”

Several acts this year are adding notches to their Frontier Days belt in return appearances. Brooks and Dunn are the tried-and-true veterans of the group, with 2022 being the duo’s eighth time to take the stage since 1993. Lewis wasn’t sure if the committee would be able to book them in the first place.

“Brooks and Dunn, of course, they're not really doing a lot this year,” Lewis said. “That was a big one. We were very happy. It’s just going to be an incredible show.”

Dierks Bentley lands in second place out of the bunch – this will be his fifth CFD performance.

There will be only one performance where both the headliner and the opening acts have each performed at Frontier Nights in the past. On July 27, Kid Rock, who appeared in 2008, and Night Ranger, who played in 1985, will perform in a night of classic rock inspired music.

This will be Jason Aldean’s fourth performance at CFD. Wyoming native Chancey Williams will also give his fourth performance of his CFD career.

None of the concerts are sold out yet, but tickets are going quickly.