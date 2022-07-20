ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat threatens millions of Americans

By Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kxrj7_0gm3CnHI00

Wildfire and heat warnings have been announced across the U.S. to protect millions of people from scalding temperatures. House lawmakers will take up a bill that would ban assault weapons. We'll take a look at what's going on at Netflix. And, scroll down for some Chris Evans.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert , and let's dive into Wednesday's news.

🌅 Up first: The 10 best restaurants in the world have been ranked. Which country do you think came out on top? The winner's menu includes 20 different courses served over a minimum of three hours. Read more

More news to know now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067vWP_0gm3CnHI00
Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) (2nd L), Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), and Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), walk from the U.S. Capitol Building to join a protest with activists from the Center for Popular Democracy Action (CPDA) on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , wellness reporter Jenna Ryu talks about misconceptions with the Plan B pill. You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

100 million Americans face 'dangerous heat'

The National Weather Service says "dangerous heat" is forecast to impact a large swath of the country, and it's getting so hot nearly 100 million Americans have been put under excessive heat warnings or advisories this week. The extreme conditions will continue through the week and expand across the Northeast on Wednesday, according to the weather service. Here's what we know

  • Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas are expected to feel the brunt of the highest temperatures, forecasters say.
  • Officials placed wildfire warnings in portions of Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. Almost 90 large fires were actively burning across 13 states as of Tuesday.
  • Experts advise people to know the symptoms for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion signs include dizziness, profuse sweating, pale skin, nausea, weak pulse and muscle cramps.

Amid the heat, President Joe Biden will announce Wednesday new executive actions to address climate change as his legislative agenda to combat the crisis faced a setback in Congress. One of his moves includes new funding for a program to protect communities facing extreme heat, as well as disasters and natural hazards. Read more

📷 Photo of the day: Extreme heat wave sweeps across Europe 📷

The extreme heat is gripping other countries, too. The United Kingdom crushed its record for highest temperature Tuesday as a scorching heat wave broiled much of mainland Europe, leading to hundreds of heat-related deaths and fierce wildfires. Read more

Click here to see more photos of the unprecedented heat across the pond .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mT2Ps_0gm3CnHI00
People cover their heads to shelter from the sun as they walk past the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park, west London, on July 19, 2022 as the country experiences an extreme heat wave. Niklas Halle'n, AFP via Getty Images

Here's what we know about a potential assault weapons ban

Lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee are expected to consider a bill that would ban assault weapons during a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. The bill would forbid the "sale, import, manufacture or transfer of certain semi-automatic weapons," and would not include those who already own firearms. The move comes after multiple mass shootings in recent weeks, including at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York; an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; and a Fourth of July parade in Highland, Park, Illinois. Read more

  • Perspective : A ''good Samaritan'' with a gun stopped a shooter in an Indiana mall. I have mixed feelings.
  • Uvalde analysis : An explanation of why nearly 400 ''good guys with guns'' couldn’t stop one bad guy.
  • ''Gut-wrenching'' : Santa Fe shooting survivors livid after their fight was ignored in Uvalde.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ts8rc_0gm3CnHI00
Gun control activists rally near the U.S. Capitol calling for a federal ban on assault weapons on July 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

Russian annexation plan is the backdrop to Ukrainian first lady's US visit

The Biden administration said on Tuesday that Russia is “laying the groundwork” to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory by installing proxy officials and forcing citizens to apply for Russian citizenship as fighting builds in south and eastern Ukraine. As U.S. officials predict Russia's next move, the White House has welcomed Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, who is expected to deliver remarks to Congress on Wednesday as she presses for military support from the West. Read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wycPL_0gm3CnHI00
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Andrew Harnik

CDC recommends a fourth COVID vaccine option

Most Americans have gotten at least their primary COVID-19 vaccinations by now, but public health officials said between 26 million and 37 million adults haven’t had a single dose – the population that Novavax, a new option, will be targeting. This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on recommendations for adults to get the first two Novavax doses. The new shot is a more traditional kind of vaccine, officials said Tuesday, because it injects copies of the spike protein that are grown in a lab and packaged into nanoparticles that to the immune system resemble a virus. Read more

  • Coronavirus Watch newsletter : CDC stops reporting COVID levels on cruise ships.
  • Must-read : This Utah startup had no public health experience, but GOP governors paid it $219M for questionable COVID-19 tests
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ohqn3_0gm3CnHI00
Novavax COVID-19 vaccines wait to be labeled in 2022, in Pune, India. AP Images

ICYMI: Some of our top stories yesterday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2B3a_0gm3CnHI00
Singing trip Chapel Hart, whose vibrant audition on Tuesday's "AGT" episode inspired judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews to do something they only reserve for the most exceptional of acts. NBC, Trae Patton/NBC

What's going on at Netflix?

Not everyone is watching Netflix, apparently. The world's largest streamer lost 970,000 subscribers in the three months ending June 30, the company announced Tuesday in its second quarter earnings report, ahead of its dire prediction in April of losing two million. This may be because so many other streaming options have cropped up and people have maxed out on how many they're willing to pay for. To appeal to consumers' tighter wallets, a lower-priced, ad-supported tier of Netflix subscriptions is on the way, due in early 2023, Netflix said. Read more

  • More TV news: Mo'Nique announced a Netflix comedy special following a discrimination suit settlement.
  • Staying power : Paul Hollywood wants Netflix's ''Great British Baking Show'' to last even after he's ''old and crumbly.''
  • ''The Gray Man'' review : Even Ryan Gosling and evil Chris Evans can't save Netflix's so-so spy film.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07oxVg_0gm3CnHI00
Chris Evans, a cast member in "The Gray Man," arrives at the premiere of the Netflix film, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY. Send her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter . Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here .

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heat threatens millions of Americans

USA TODAY

Welcome to your new Facebook: These are the big changes coming to your Facebook feed

Big changes are coming soon to your Facebook experience and they will start from the moment you open the app. You will find yourself on a tab called Home. This is where you will access short-form video feature Reels and Stories. It's also where Facebook will show you content that its automated systems recommend for you. Think of Home as Facebook’s answer to TikTok’s “For You” page.
INTERNET
