Mississippi State

What questions do you have about the Mississippi welfare scandal?

By Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago

We value the thoughts and opinions Mississippi Today readers have on news and other current events, which is why we’ve committed to listening and responding to topics that matter to readers. We want to know what you are curious about so we can get you the answers you need! We’ll prompt readers for questions each month. For July, we ask you:

Text your question to +1 (844) 626-5588 or write it below, and we’ll work to get you answers!

Comments / 15

Grant Wilks
4d ago

All I want to know is why Mississippi has not lifted a finger to help its residents by using money left over from the 3rd stimulus checks plus the millions profited from the casinos. It’s pretty sad when states like California, New Mexico, Maine plus several more liberal states are about to send a second round of checks and we haven’t seen a dime.If I ever get financially able, I plan to leave Mississippi and never look back.

Reply(3)
6
Southernnblessed
3d ago

Guess the Mother/Son waiting on trial? Why would ANYBODY give Brett Favre ANY money for talking? Make him pay interest he hasn't paid. Phil Bryant needs a lawyer. I am angry about this. Our children are cheated so I think everybody involved should pay EVERY CENT BACK!

Reply(1)
2
