Politics grow prevalent in nonpartisan Florida school board races

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
The primary election for school board seats in Florida is Aug. 23. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

The big story: School board elections are fast approaching, with mail-in ballots already on their way to voters.

That means campaigning is in full swing. And Gov. Ron DeSantis is pitching in with endorsements of the candidates he sees as supportive of his education agenda.

But what happens when DeSantis endorses someone who doesn’t have the backing of his base? That scenario is playing out in Pasco County, where some are suggesting the governor maybe should have stayed out of local politics. Read more here.

State observers said the governor’s unprecedented decision to wade into school board politics could have surprising, if not polarizing, results, WJXT reports.

It’s not just the conservatives who are talking school politics, though. Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist took aim at the DeSantis agenda on Tuesday, outlining his own education platform, Florida Phoenix reports.

Meanwhile, hopefuls in other races around the state continue to make a case for their candidacies.

In Pinellas County District 3, three people are vying to replace the retiring incumbent. And their politics are diverse.

Several school districts also are holding tax referendums on Aug. 23. In anticipation of its property tax question passing, the Martin County School Board approved specifics on how the revenue would be spent, WPTV reports.

Other hot topics

University research: The University of Florida hit a historic milestone, reaching the billion-dollar mark in annual research expenditures for the first time.

School grades: A Pasco County charter school that earned D’s before the pandemic now has received two consecutive A grades from the state, WUSF reports. • The Jefferson County school district did not receive a grade because fewer than 90 percent of students tested, the Monticello News reports. The district is attempting to rebound with local control after five years under a charter operator.

Testing: The Florida Department of Education is working to update the state testing calendar to clarify exactly how much time students should spend on assessments, Politico Florida reports. • Researchers are reviewing test results across the nation to determine how much ground students lost during the pandemic, Chalkbeat reports.

Private schooling: Florida private school enrollment bounced back from pandemic declines to surpass 400,000 students for the first time since the state began reporting the data, reimaginED reports.

Sex education: The proposed adoption of two sex education textbooks has triggered objections from some Miami-Dade County parents, who argue some of the content is not appropriate for children, WPLG reports. The School Board is poised to vote on the books today.

Gender issues: The Lee County school district is considering whether to launch a student gender support plan that asks some intimate questions. Supporters say it would help keep kids safe, while critics call the idea discriminatory and liken it to a transgender registry, WBBH reports.

School bus safety: The Osceola County school district is outfitting buses that serve dark rural areas with brighter safety lights and signs to help drivers and others see them, WESH reports.

Employee shortage: The Escambia County school district is dropping its restrictive tobacco use policy as it tries to fill several job vacancies, WEAR reports. Smokers will now be considered for hiring.

From the court docket ... Detailed testimony continued in the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter, the Miami Herald reports.

Before you go ... Are you ready for some football?

• • •

