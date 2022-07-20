ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Venice Film Festival Names Isabel Coixet Horizons Jury President

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

Spanish director Isabel Coixet ( The Bookshop , My Life Without Me ) will head up the competition jury for the Orizzonti, or Horizons, section of this year’s Venice International Film festival, organizers unveiled on Wednesday.

The Secret Life of Words helmer will be joined by Italian director Laura Bispuri ( Sworn Virgin , Daughter of Mine ); American filmmaker Antonio Campos ( The Staircase , The Devil All the Time ); Algerian director Sofia Djama, whose feature debut, The Blessed , screened in Oizzonti last year, winning the best actress honor for star Lyna Khoudri; and French journalist and critic Edouard Waintrop, who most recently was artistic director at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight section.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The Orizzonti jury will present awards for best film, best director, a jury prize, best actor and actress, best screenplay and a best short film honor, picking from the titles selected for the Venice sidebar this year.

Venice also unveiled the jury for the Luigi de Laurentiis award for the best debut film. Italian director Michelangelo Frammartino ( The Gift, The Four Times ) will head up the jury as president, and he will be joined by Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson ; Polish director Jan P. Matuszynski ( Deep Love ); Portuguese director Ana Rocha de Sousa ( Listen ); and French costume designer Rosalie Varda ( Visages villages , One Hundred and One Nights ).

The debut film jury will pick the best first feature screening across all of Venice’s competition sections, including the main competition and various sidebars. The winner of the Luigi De Laurentiis “Lion of the Future” award will receive a cash prize of $102,000 (€100,000) to be divided equally between the film’s director and producer.

The 79th Venice Film Festival will announce its official lineup on Tuesday. The 2022 Venice Film Festival runs Aug. 31-Sept. 10.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Tanya Kersey, Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder, Dies at 61

Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, has died. She was 61. Kersey died Monday of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Rancho Cucamonga, California, her daughter Monique told The Hollywood Reporter. She had faced a number of health issues over the years.More from The Hollywood ReporterRebecca Balding, Actress on 'Soap' and 'Charmed,' Dies at 73Mickey Rooney Jr., Musician, Actor and First Child of a Screen Legend, Dies at 77Jak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer and Actor, Dies at 28 Kersey launched the Hollywood Black Film Festival in 1998. The event, which celebrates Black cinema by bringing together established talents and...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nope’ Review: Jordan Peele’s Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride

Nope, Jordan Peele’s latest offering, slinks and slithers from the clutches of snap judgement. It avoids the comfort of tidy conclusions, too. This elusive third feature from the director of Get Out and Us peacocks its ambitions (and budget) while indulging in narrative tangents and detours. It is sprawling and vigorous. Depending on your appetite for the heady and sonorous, it will either feel frustratingly perplexing or strike you as a work of unquestionable genius. This is, undoubtedly, Peele’s effect. Since his canonical social thriller Get Out, the director has proven himself unafraid of his own imagination. His films are grand...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Murray Had to Drop Out of Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ Due to COVID

Bill Murray had to drop out of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City just before its shoot in Spain got underway due to COVID-19, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Murray, among Wes Anderson’s longtime collaborators, was attached early to the film now in postproduction. But Murray being absent from Focus Features’ star-studded cast list for Asteroid City announced this week left the mystery of his absence in the air.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV Critics Press Tour Goes Virtual Again Amid L.A. COVID SurgeFocus Features Nabs Worldwide Rights to Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'Hollywood Guilds, Studios Extend COVID Protocols With Two Modifications Now it’s been confirmed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon Runs a Killer Gay Conversion Camp in New Trailer for Blumhouse Slasher Pic ‘They/Them’

Kevin Bacon is the devilish head of a LGBTQ+ conversion program that has campers fighting for their lives in the latest trailer for They/Them, the queer empowerment slasher-horror pic from Blumhouse that’s set to debut on Peacock on Aug. 5. “It’s a great day to be alive, isn’t it?” Bacon, who plays camp leader Owen Whistler, says as he welcomes a ragtag group of wary queer and trans campers for a week of programming. Carrie Preston plays Cora Whistler, a creepy therapist, and Anna Chlumsky is Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee.More from The Hollywood ReporterJak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Coixet
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

First Poster for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Atomic Bomb Drama Drops

From the looks of this first poster, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer promises to be a box office blast. Nolan’s biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer has a giant ball of fire in the background as a figure of one of the fathers of the atomic bomb, played by Cillian Murphy, is foregrounded beneath the tag line: “The World Forever Changes.”More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert Downey Jr. to Restore Classic Cars in Climate-Focused Discovery+ Series (Exclusive)BFI's Cannes Great8: Paul Mescal Drama, Cillian Murphy Animated Feature on 2022 SlateNeal Adams, Comic Book Artist Who Revitalized Batman and Fought for Creators' Rights, Dies at 80 The Universal...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Linda Evangelista Settles CoolSculpting Suit After “Horrific Ordeal” With Cosmetic Procedure

Linda Evangelista announced on Instagram yesterday that she has settled a lawsuit with CoolSculpting 10 months after alleging that the cosmetic procedure left her “brutally disfigured” and emotionally devastated. “I’m pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case,” Evangelista shared with 1.2 million followers. “I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family, and am happy to put this matter behind me. I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out.”More from The Hollywood ReporterLinda Evangelista on Why She Went Public About Fat-Freezing Procedure: "I Hope I Can Shed Myself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Cuomo Plots Comeback, Says He “Will Never Be a Hater” of CNN in Debut Podcast

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is planning his comeback — and it’s a podcast. Cuomo on Thursday launched The Chris Cuomo Project, an interview podcast with plans to release two episodes per week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The podcast will see Cuomo give “his signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media,” according to a description on the podcast’s official YouTube page.More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Licht Sets His Leadership Team at CNNCNN Hires Washington Post Spox Kristine Coratti Kelly to Lead Communications'Song Exploder' Creator Hrishikesh Hirway...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Cannes Film Festival#Feature Film#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Spanish#The Secret Life Of Words#Italian#American#Algerian#Oizzonti#French#Cannes#The Luigi De Laurentiis
The Hollywood Reporter

Byron Allen Buys Black News Channel for $11M

The cable news channel, founded by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, had shut down in March. Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group is buying the Black News Channel, with plans to revive the bankrupt cable news outlet and significantly grow its distribution footprint. Allen’s company is acquiring “substantially all” of...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Amanda Seyfried Says She “Bent Over Backwards” to Audition for ‘Wicked’ Movie Role

Amanda Seyfried is looking back at auditioning for Wicked. In a conversation with Backstage, the actress reflected on auditioning for the role of Glinda in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of the hit musical, while filming the Hulu series The Dropout.More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal, Film London and London's Mayor Launch Inclusive Movie Industry Training Partnership'Wicked' Split Into Two Movies as Universal Unveils Release DatesBurning Man, Doggy Defecation and Other Ways 'The Dropout' Might Have Ended “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer Buzzes Comic-Con

Shazam! Fury of the Gods brought the thunder to Hall H Saturday, with star Zachary Levi trotting out the first trailer from the film. “I missed you guys so dang much, I can’t even tell you,” said Levi to an energized Hall H, taking in the first panel of the day, after a Shazam! sizzle reel showed.More from The Hollywood ReporterTwo New 'Avengers' Films Announced at Comic-ConFirst 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer ArrivesJames Gunn Gets Cheers for First 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Footage at Comic-Con During the panel, some plot details were revealed, including that there will be a time jump...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Makes Smoke-Filled Comic-Con Entrance for New ‘Black Adam’ Look

Dwayne Johnson made quite an entrance to Comic-Con’s Saturday, with ear-splitting thunder, smoke, and flashes filling Hall H. From the blackness emerged a costume-clad Johnson, who appeared to float into the air above the stage. “The DC Universe will never be the same again,” Johnson said to applause. Black Adam hails from Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra and will feature a team new to the DC films, The Justice Society of America. That includes Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan). As for Johnson, he plays Black Adam — an antihero imbued with ancient power.More from...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves Discusses Turning ‘BRZRKR’ Comics Into Netflix Film, Recalls Anime’s Impact on ‘Matrix’ Role

Keanu Reeves couldn’t be happier to get to work on a project involving a warrior who is 80,000 years old and has a proclivity for punching people through the chest. The star participated in a San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday for BRZRKR, the comic book series from Boom! Studios that he co-created and has co-written with Matt Kindt. During the discussion, Reeves explained how he came up with the character, who was introduced in the first issue in March 2021 and is known for literally ripping his enemies apart.More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Gunn Gets Cheers for First 'Guardians of the...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Two New ‘Avengers’ Films Announced at Comic-Con

While it was titled Endgame, the last Avengers movie won’t be the final one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the Comic-Con presentation in Hall H, two new Avengers films were announced by Marvel Studios. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will arrive May 2, 2025, with another Avengers movie following months later, with Avengers: Secret Wars hitting Nov. 7, 2025.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Comic-Con Returns: A Guide to the Biggest Panels

The last time San Diego Comic-Con held an in-person convention, there was a different president and no one had heard of Baby Yoda. After the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the 2020 effort and forced 2021’s event into an entirely virtual — and Marvel Studios-less — endeavor, the beloved fan convention will return to what organizers hope is something reminiscent of the glory days. Here, some of the most anticipated announcements and reveals headed to the San Diego Convention Center. MARVEL STUDIOS Kevin Feige’s studio consistently reigns supreme at Comic-Con, with its star-packed (and highly secretive) Saturday evening panels considered the high point...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘John Wick’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Back in Action for Fourth Film Installment

John Wick is back in action once again. A teaser trailer for the fourth installment in the film franchise, John Wick, was shared during a Comic-Con panel on Friday, teasing the epic fight sequences to come.More from The Hollywood ReporterTwo New 'Avengers' Films Announced at Comic-ConFirst 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer ArrivesJames Gunn Gets Cheers for First 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Footage at Comic-Con In the trailer for the Lionsgate film, Reeves’ Wick is first seen punching a roped pole as the formerly retired hitman is overheard being asked, “Have you given any thought to where this ends?” and told, “No one, not...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice Film Festival: 12 Films Likely to Premiere on the Lido

The 79th Venice Film Festival has its work cut out. This year’s Cannes Film Festival set the bar high with a combination of flashy Hollywood blockbusters — Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis — and buzzy art house and independent films, including Ruben Östlund’s socially satiric Palme d’Or Winner Triangle of Sadness, David Cronenberg’s freaky sci-fi dystopia Crimes of the Future, and Park Chan-wook’s mystery masterpiece Decision to Leave.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Adds Trio to Season 3 CastWall Street Debates Netflix: Is the Worst Over Or Has Its Growth Stalled?Olivia Colman, Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn Join Voice Cast of Netflix's 'Scrooge:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The 10+ Best Beach Towels for Your Ultimate Beach Day Setup

A beach trip comes down to one, simple essential: the beach towel. Don’t get us wrong — sunglasses, beach chairs, umbrellas and other sun-friendly essentials (not to mention the snacks and beverages) are also important. But having a soft, comfortable beach towel can make a big difference so you can lay back, soak up the sun and stay dry in style. Whether you lounge on the sand Gidget-style or enjoy a Rick Dalton-style pool moment (we’ve got fun floats if you’re into the latter), we’ve rounded up 11 of the best beach towels for your next summer adventure. From retro designs...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy