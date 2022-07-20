ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The state of learning loss: 7 takeaways from the latest data

By Matt Barnum, Chalkbeat
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDbLT_0gm3BZuD00
(Getty Images)

This story originally appeared in Chalkbeat.

American students are slowly starting to regain academic ground lost during the pandemic, according to nationwide and state testing data compiled by Chalkbeat.

In the last year, students in younger grades have recovered between 15% and 35% of the learning they had lost, according to data released Tuesday by the testing group NWEA.

That’s the good news, particularly after a tumultuous school year that featured frequent staffing shortages, behavioral challenges, and student absences.

The bad news is that students — particularly low-income, Black, and Hispanic students — remain far behind where they would be if not for the pandemic. Recovery has been anemic or nonexistent in middle school, NWEA finds.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

“At least the bleeding appears to have stopped, and we see some evidence that we’re closing those gaps ever so minimally,” said Karyn Lewis, an NWEA researcher. But at this pace, she said, it will take years for students to fully recover. “That timeline is pretty alarming.”

In addition to the latest NWEA results, Chalkbeat reviewed a host of academic data released by states and testing companies this spring and summer. Here’s what it all tells us about how American students are faring.

1. Schools and students have begun digging out of the learning loss hole — but they still have a long way to go.

In the first two years of pandemic-affected schooling, students made slower progress on math and reading tests than usual. The gap between where students are and where they likely would be if not for the pandemic is often referred to as “learning loss.”

Last spring, NWEA found that the average student had fallen 3 to 6 percentile points in reading and 8 to 12 points in math, depending on the grade. Now, NWEA is back with updated results, using data from over 8 million students.

In math, students in younger grades actually made slightly more progress last school year than in a typical pre-pandemic year. In reading, students made up ground last summer and then made normal progress during the school year.

Overall, younger students in the last year have made up roughly a quarter of their lost learning. For instance, students who were in second grade when the pandemic first hit in 2020 had fallen 10 percentile points behind in math by the spring of third grade. This spring, as they were completing fourth grade, the gap had shrunk to 7 points.

Results looked similar on a separate exam, the i-Ready, in preliminary findings shared with Chalkbeat. In second grade math, for example, 52% of students were on grade level at the end of last year, up from 49% the year before but far short of the pre-pandemic benchmark of 61%.

Another analysis from the company Amplify found that 48% of first graders in the middle of last school year were on track in early reading. That’s up from 44% from the year before, but still less than the 58% before the pandemic.

Recently released state test results from Florida, Indiana, Idaho,

, and Texas have also generally shown partial academic bouncebacks in 2022.

“We do see some good news here in terms of the upticks,” said Kristen Huff, vice president of assessment and research at Curriculum Associates, which produces the i-Ready. “But overall the students are still falling behind pre-pandemic performance.”

2. Older students may be recovering more slowly.

On the NWEA exams, students in seventh and eighth grade recovered almost none of the learning they lost. In fact, eighth graders fell further behind in math this year.

Results from other tests have varied, with some showing more progress for older students.

We do see some good news here in terms of the upticks ... But overall the students are still falling behind pre-pandemic performance.

– Kristen Huff, of Curriculum Associates

If older students have struggled to catch up, that’s especially concerning, since they have less time left in school.

“That should be the focus of the conversation: what are we going to do for kids in eighth grade or going into high school and they seem to be basically spinning their wheels?” said Vladimir Kogan, an education researcher at Ohio State University.

3. Gaps by race and poverty level are still worse than before the pandemic.

Gaps in test scores by student race and family income were already large before the pandemic. By 2021, they’d grown even larger.

The latest data from NWEA shows that in reading, high-poverty schools did make faster progress than low-poverty ones last school year, closing the gap ever so slightly. In math, though, progress was comparable in both types of schools, meaning the larger-than-usual gap hadn’t budged.

“We still see these really significant and staggering gaps overall,” said Lewis.

4. Learning loss recovery efforts may be paying off, though it’s impossible to say what exactly is working.

Schools across the country have been adding support to help students catch up. For instance, Woodland Hills, a high-poverty district outside Pittsburgh, has expanded summer and after school programming and bought a new online curriculum. Elementary schools have also added time for students to work in small groups on skills where they’re still beyond. Middle schools have doubled time for math classes.

“We’re seeing scholars starting to catch up,” said Eddie Wilson, assistant to the superintendent in the district. “It is very nascent.”

Still, students are far behind where they’d normally be. “We’ve got to move more quickly than we are right now,” Wilson said.

Many school districts still have COVID relief funds to use on learning loss recovery. That means there’s still time to add and expand that help, although the funding will dry up in a couple of years.

“Whether this creates a generation of kids who will never catch up or whether most of them do depends on what we do in the future,” said Paul Hill, who has reviewed evidence of learning loss for the Center on Reinventing Public Education.

One hurdle is that evidence of which recovery efforts have proven successful is limited. That makes it hard to figure which programs to expand and which to scrap.

“It was a really challenging year,” said Lewis. “That we see improvement at all, suggests to me that we are doing something right in helping kids catch up. I can’t say what that something is.”

5. There are likely lingering effects of remote schooling.

The latest research doesn’t distinguish between students who attended school virtually for a lengthy period and those who attended school in person since the fall of 2020. But prior studies, using data through spring of 2021, found that remote students fell further behind.

Because the gaps were so large and the academic comeback to date has been so modest, there’s a good chance that those students are still further behind.

Woodland Hills didn’t return for any in-person instruction until late March of 2021. Wilson says that although he supported this approach at the time, the district and its students are still grappling with its consequences.

“Now we know we do have to remediate 3,000 students because we chose to keep our students’ health as our priority,” he said. “If I had to go back and redo it, I would want to come back from virtual instruction a lot earlier than we did.”

6. These test scores probably do matter.

Research shows that test scores predict — not perfectly, but with some accuracy — whether students will finish high school, succeed in college, and earn a good living. At a national level, they predict economic growth. Studies of prior school disruptions have shown that test scores fall, and then high school and college completion falls, too.

That’s all to say that learning loss, if it persists, could end up being a serious problem both for individual students and the country as a whole.

7. The data we have is imperfect, though we’ll get better information soon.

The NWEA data only includes schools that opt in to take the exam, and those schools may not be perfectly representative of other places. Many states have not released their own test results, including large ones like California and New York, where many students were virtual for much of the 2020-21 school year.

But we’ll get better data soon. In the middle of last school year, the federal government administered exams to a national sample of fourth and eighth grade students. Those results are set to be released in the fall.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity

A common response to the Colorado primary election results this week was to remark that Republican voters rejected the election conspiracists, returned the party to the mainstream, signaled support for the establishment over the fringe. It’s true that in several high-profile races the most reality-challenged, “team crazy” candidates got beat bad. That’s a relief. But […] The post You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado election activists part ways with Mike Lindell-funded group

Two prominent Colorado activists are no longer part of an “election integrity” group funded by Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO, according to one of the activists. Holly Kasun and Ashe Epp, Colorado residents and co-founders of Colorado-based election activist group U.S. Election Integrity Plan, were two of the original staff members of Cause of America when the organization’s creation was announced in November.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

An entire North Carolina police department has resigned

The entire staff of a small North Carolina police department has resigned, citing the work environment created by the town’s manager, prompting the town to hold an emergency meeting in response to the mass departure. Josh Gibson, the former police chief of the Kenly Police Department, five officers, the...
KENLY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Indiana State
Colorado Newsline

Pam Anderson wins GOP nomination for Colorado secretary of state over Tina Peters

Former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson won the Republican nomination for secretary of state Tuesday night, defeating election denier and indicted county Clerk Tina Peters. As of 9:45 p.m, Anderson had about 44% of the vote. Yuma County resident Mike O’Donnell had about 29% of the vote. Peters fell in third place with about 27% […] The post Pam Anderson wins GOP nomination for Colorado secretary of state over Tina Peters appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Tina Peters posts bond after arrest following alleged protection order violation

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters on Thursday was booked into the Pitkin County Jail at 9:22 p.m. on an arrest warrant. She was released after posting a $1,000 bond at 10:24 p.m. A warrant for her arrest was issued earlier Thursday from the Fruita Police Department after she allegedly violated a protection order and her bond conditions by emailing an employee of the Mesa County elections division. Peters turned herself in.
MESA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Poverty#American#Nwea#Hispanic
Colorado Newsline

Endless nonsense about the high price of gasoline

This commentary originally appeared in Big Pivots. What a lot of complaining I hear about gas prices. I’ve done some myself. I also see a lot of blaming, especially of President Joe Biden. “It’s all his fault.”. Hmm, could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have just a little...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

This energy investment rivals I-70 and others in Colorado history

This commentary is republished with permission from Big Pivots. Colorado will soon embark on a change with few rivals in the last 100 years. Think of the dismantling of geography by construction of Interstate 70 through the tunnels, over Vail Pass, and through Glenwood Canyon. Think of Denver International Airport. Think of the arrival of electricity to farms and small towns in the 1930s and 1940s.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Colorado Newsline

Republicans in Congress shy away from campaigning on national abortion platform

WASHINGTON — Republicans, hoping to flip control of Congress in the November elections, appear to have decided against campaigning on a unified abortion platform that would specify exactly what conservatives plan to do if given control of the U.S. House and Senate.  Yet Republicans in Congress have written dozens of proposals that, if passed, would […] The post Republicans in Congress shy away from campaigning on national abortion platform appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Heidi Ganahl beats Greg Lopez in GOP primary for Colorado governor

Heidi Ganahl won the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday over former Parker mayor Greg Lopez. As of 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Ganahl had about 53% of the vote according to results in the Colorado primary election from the secretary of state’s office. The Associated Press called the race at about 8 p.m. in Ganahl’s favor. […] The post Heidi Ganahl beats Greg Lopez in GOP primary for Colorado governor appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Forcing 10-year-old rape victims to give birth isn’t moral, just or ‘pro-life’

For the first decades after Roe v. Wade was decided, anti-abortion forces made the case that they were the real pro-women movement. They claimed to love the sinner (the fallen woman) but hated the sin of abortion. They just wanted to save female babies. And some promised to be there with the first box of diapers (the roughly 250 subsequent boxes were always going to be your responsibility).
MICHIGAN STATE
Colorado Newsline

Will Colorado electricity supplies keep pace with the warming climate?

A version of this commentary originally appeared in Big Pivots. A late-June coolish spell in Colorado is unusual. The trend is toward hot and hotter. Denver in June matched a record set just a few years ago for the earliest time to hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Grand Junction last year set an all-time record of […] The post Will Colorado electricity supplies keep pace with the warming climate? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Lauren Boebert beats Don Coram in Republican primary, Frisch wins Democratic contest

Incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert held off a primary challenge Tuesday night and will be the party’s nominee in the fall in an increasingly conservative 3rd Congressional District. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, unofficial results showed Boebert, of Silt, with about 65% of the vote and challenger state Sen. Don Coram with about 35%. […] The post Lauren Boebert beats Don Coram in Republican primary, Frisch wins Democratic contest appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

If Obergefell were overturned, legal same-sex marriage not guaranteed for Coloradans

In U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion today to overturn Roe v. Wade, he said the Supreme Court should “correct the error” established in precedents that protect contraception use, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage. Colorado has a long history of denying same-sex marriage rights. Overturning the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. […] The post If Obergefell were overturned, legal same-sex marriage not guaranteed for Coloradans appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

As psychedelics efforts advance, ‘shrooms could land Denver rabbi in prison

Rabbi Ben Gorelick is facing a felony drug charge, but he’s not too worried. For one, Gorelick’s Kabbalistic Jewish community, the Sacred Tribe, is located in Denver, where voters moved in 2019 to make the possession and use of psilocybin mushrooms law enforcement’s lowest priority. For another, Gorelick argues that his organization’s use of the […] The post As psychedelics efforts advance, ‘shrooms could land Denver rabbi in prison appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy