Police investigating 3 deadly shooting in Southeast DC; 5 children left motherless after she was gunned down in her home

July 22 (UPI) -- A gunman killed three people before apparently killing himself Friday at a state park in Maquoketa, Iowa, authorities said. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were notified at 6:23 a.m. Friday of a triple homicide at Maquoketa State Park campground.

MAQUOKETA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO