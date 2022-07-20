ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police investigating 3 deadly shooting in Southeast DC; 5 children left motherless after she was gunned down in her home

WUSA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I got here and the detectives told me that...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Gunman killed 3 at state park before dying from self-inflicted wound, Iowa authorities say

July 22 (UPI) -- A gunman killed three people before apparently killing himself Friday at a state park in Maquoketa, Iowa, authorities said. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were notified at 6:23 a.m. Friday of a triple homicide at Maquoketa State Park campground.
MAQUOKETA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy