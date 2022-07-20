Ivey wins Maryland House primary that drew interest of pro-Israel groups

Tweet

Glenn Ivey, the former state’s attorney for Prince George’s County, Md., early Wednesday was projected to win the Democratic primary for Maryland’s 4th Congressional District.

Ivey faced off against former Rep. Donna Edwards (D), who represented the district from 2008 to 2017, in the primary.

The race garnered national attention as a result of outside money infiltrating the intraparty contest. Edwards had the support of the pro-Israel group J Street, while the American Israel Political Action Committee supported Ivey.

The seat is currently represented by Rep. Anthony Brown (D), who is running for Maryland attorney general. Ivey has the upper hand going into the general election given the district’s heavy Democratic lean.