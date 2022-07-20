ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

OnePlus 10T Will Be Announced on Aug. 3

By Eli Blumenthal
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus has a new phone coming, and the company has revealed to CNET that it will be announced at an in-person event on Aug. 3 in New York. Called the OnePlus 10T, the phone will run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset globally. There is no...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

T-Mobile Giving Customers TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ Streaming Service Free for One Year

Click here to read the full article. T-Mobile is uncorking a special new offer for streaming en español. The wireless carrier announced a deal with TelevisaUnivision giving new and existing T-Mobile customers one year free of ViX+, the media company’s new Spanish-language subscription VOD package. Set to launch July 21, ViX+ will regularly cost $6.99/month in the U.S. — a nearly $84 value for T-Mobile subs who take the offer. In the first year, ViX+ will be stocked with 10,000 hours of original series, telenovelas, movies, news and live sports, all in Spanish — including more than 4,000 hours of live soccer...
UEFA
pocketnow.com

Get a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22 for just $100

Samsung’s Summer sales event is here, and it comes with tons of great deals for those interested in purchasing a new Galaxy device. One of today's best deals comes with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, starting at just $100 on its base model with 256GB of storage space. Indeed, this is the same price you would have to pay for the 128GB storage model, but the latest offer will get you a memory upgrade without additional cost.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Galaxy S22 Deals: Up to $1,000 Off at Samsung, $800 Off at Verizon and More

The latest and greatest phones in Samsung's flagship lineup are the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. These successors to the Galaxy S21 and now-discontinued Galaxy Note series first hit shelves earlier this year, and quickly scored a top spot on our list of the best phones for 2022. When these powerful Androids were first released, it was pretty difficult to get your hands on one, but things have calmed down quite a bit since then and you'll now find all three models available at most major retailers and carriers. Though you may still encounter odd colors and configurations that are still on backorder.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CNET

iPhone Storage Running Low? Try Tweaking These Settings

Our iPhones hold almost everything: photos, games, movies, music libraries and so much more. But that also means you can run out of storage space fairly quickly. Apple bumped the iPhone's default storage option up to 128GB instead of 64GB with the iPhone 13, which certainly helps. But if that's not enough, there are a few tweaks you can make to get more out of your iPhone's storage.
CELL PHONES
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens

Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneplus 3t#Oneplus Nord#Oneplus One#Smart Phone#Cnet#Nord Buds
Motley Fool

A No-Brainer Stock Under $20 to Buy Now

The company benefits from growth in digital ad spending, which is expected to continue for the next several years. This ad tech firm also boasts excellent financials, such as rising free cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
ZDNet

This Samsung 2022 QLED 4K TV is $200 off right now

Summer movies may be back at the theater, but you can get cinematic imagery right in your living room with the Samsung QLED TV. Right now, the tech giant dropped the price of its signature QLED TV by $200. The deal covers all QN85B TV sizes, whether you want a...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

T-Mobile 5G: Everything you need to know

T-Mobile has been dominating the market when it comes to 5G, with not only the largest network, but the fastest in many reports. Thanks to the mid-band spectrum it got from Sprint, multi-band carrier aggregation, and low-band coverage spectrum, T-Mobile has established itself as the 5G leader.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
CNET

Verizon Becomes Last Big TV Provider to Drop Right-Wing Channel One America News

Verizon said Thursday it will drop the far right-wing One America News channel from its TV offerings, becoming the last major TV provider to do so and essentially banishing it from the airwaves. OAN, which was beloved by former President Donald Trump, came under fire for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

How to screenshot on a Samsung phone

Being able to take a screenshot can be incredibly useful, whether you’re using it as a reminder of a message or some information, a quick way to save a picture, or a way to illustrate an article such as this one. But not all phones take screenshots in the...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

T-Mobile Gives Customers ViX+ on Us

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Spanish-language sports and entertainment are going mobile and only the Un-carrier is giving its customers a front row seat to all the action. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it will give its customers a full year subscription to ViX+, which will be loaded with 10,000 hours of original Spanish-language series, movies, news and live sports. Delivering more than 4,000 hours of live soccer in the U.S., ViX+ is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the U.S. with coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches. And who doesn’t need a break when everything costs more these days? A year of ViX+ on Us for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers with eligible plans is $84 back in their pockets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006194/en/ T-Mobile Gives Customers ViX+ on Us. Original series, exclusive movies and best of live sports from the premium Spanish-language streaming service will be available to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers for a year on us. (Graphic: Business Wire)
UEFA
The Associated Press

T-Mobile and Apple Join Forces to Make IT Easy for Small Businesses

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is joining forces with Apple to introduce a plan JUST for small businesses that tackles pain points they face keeping their business and employees connected. Available today, Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone is the first and only wireless plan that makes IT easy for small businesses, pairing Apple Business Essentials with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, along with a new iPhone 13 for new lines, 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005604/en/ T-Mobile introduces the first and only wireless plan that includes Apple Business Essentials, a new iPhone 13 for new lines, and more (Photo: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Will Start Refunding Cybertruck Reservations

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most controversial products in automotive history. First unveiled in 2019, the Cybertruck has been delayed several times. Things are not looking good, as Tesla Australia recently told customers that the Cybertruck would not be coming down under. This year alone, the Cybertruck made...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Samsung will reveal the world’s first 3nm chip next week

Samsung formally announced its new 3nm chip technology a few weeks ago. But the Korean giant will reportedly showcase the world’s first such processor next week. Samsung unveiled the 3nm chip’s new Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture, which is supposed to be significantly more efficient and faster than current 5nm chips.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy