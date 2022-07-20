ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Camp Haccamo prepping for new season, recruiting staff

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgQ0i_0gm3AP7A00

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — A local camp for kids and adults with disabilities is looking for more volunteers.

Camp Haccamo has been in our region for nearly 70 years. Haccamo, stands for ‘handicapped children’s camp’ for Monroe County. Dolly Kujawa has been executive director for 16 years.

She says the pandemic certainly had its challenges on their operations — especially with the camp being closed for two years.

In that time, it’s been a race to bring on enough staff.

“We have to have nurses 24/7, we hire counselors,” said Kujawa. “The pandemic raised havoc with staffing abilities, because we lost a lot of our college students, and in the last two or three years a lot have graduated college and gone into the professional field.”

She says lately. many applications are leaning toward younger ages.

The minimum age requirement is 18.

“We make sure you are never paired with anyone without experience, we don’t just throw them out there and say do this, do that,” she said. Staff goes through a two-day intensive training.

Right now the camp has enough staff to bring on 80 campers. If they can bring on more staff, Kujawa says they can invite more campers who are currently on a waitlist.

“I think we are around 40 which is good, we could use a few more, we have had a couple that have dropped out,” she said.

Kujawa says the results and memories are rewarding for both the campers and staff.

“Nothing like seeing the campers arrive and seeing the smiles on their faces, them meeting their friends they haven’t seen, some of them in almost three years,” she said.

Camp for youth will run from July 25 through the 29th. Camp for adults runs from the first day in August through the fifth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, NY
Society
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Rush, NY
News 8 WROC

Neighborhood of the Arts businesses gather for NOTA Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 25 NOTA-based businesses offering various deals and giveaways will be lined up on the first weekend of August. The Neighborhood of the Arts Business Association (NOTABA) will be presenting NOTA Weekend from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7 to the public. NOTABA serves...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester youth learn 3D printing, coding at tech camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some local youth are staying cool this week with a technology camp that helps them explore 3D printing, virtual reality, and coding. Boundless Connections is a Rochester-based organization offering activities and lessons for kids ages 13 through 17 (and beginner tech programs for ages 11 and 12). The camp tries to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Recruiting
News 8 WROC

‘I have officers down on Bauman St.:’ Audio from officer shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In audio provided by Broadcastify, officers make the call that two officers — Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the Rochester and Officer Sino Seng — were shot, and transported to area hospitals. They were also trying to secure the scene. Officer Mazurkiewicz was killed and Officer Seng injured in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
News 8 WROC

Rochester developer Robert Morgan fined $2,000, time served

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Real estate developer Robert Morgan was fined $2,000 Friday, following a conviction of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He had pleaded guilty to the charges. Morgan also agreed to pay $16.7 million as part of his plea agreement. Morgan’s son, Todd, was fined $500. Both were also sentenced to time served. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

WATCH: Woman gives donuts to officers at crime scene

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some positive news caught on camera. News 8 photographer Eric Schedlbauer captured this scene at Bauman and Fairbanks in Rochester. This was near the scene of last night’s murder of an RPD officer — Anthony Mazurkiewicz — and wounding Officer Seng, as well as hurting another bystander.  Rochester police officer was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy