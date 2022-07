One person is dead and another seriously injured following a dog attack Saturday in Bethalto. At about 10:37 a.m. Saturday, Bethalto Police responded to a 911 call about multiple dogs fighting and attacking people at the Old Oak Ridge Trailer Park, according to Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon. A responding Bethalto Police officer found a female who had been bitten multiple times wrestling with two fighting dogs. The officer also saw an unresponsive man on the ground and a third dog that was badly injured.

BETHALTO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO