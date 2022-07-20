ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Hero: Sherry Woodall

By Amy Watson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hermitage woman's love of people makes her Wednesday's "My Hero."

"She is a role model to me and there should be more people in the world like her," said Anna Fontenot, who nominated her co-worker, Sherry Woodall.

At 75 years old, Woodall has worked at Imperial Insurance in Nashville for 54 years. Fontenot said Woodall treats everyone who comes into the office with respect and kindness.

"She would give you the shirt off her back, or the shoes off her feet if she saw someone who needed it. I've just seen her go over and beyond so many times for so many different people she just met or who come in off the street," Fontenot said.

