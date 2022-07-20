ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Charles City Woman Sentenced for Causing Deadly Crash

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 4 days ago

A Charles City woman has been sentenced for drunkenly causing a crash that killed two people, according to KIMT. 29 year old...

kwayradio.com

KIMT

Clear Lake woman killed in Hancock County crash

GARNER, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is dead after a collision in Hancock County. It happened around 3:20 pm Friday at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 68 south of Garner. The Iowa State Patrol says Kaden Buckley, 16 of Ventura, was driving east and failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the northbound vehicle driven by Sharon Schneider, 79 of Clear Lake.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two hurt in two-vehicle crash in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles on the edge of Parkersburg on Friday night, according to officials. At around 8:32 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Iowa Highway 14 and Iowa Highway 57 on the east side of Parkersburg. Troopers believe that a 2019 Chevy Suburban was stopped at the intersection on northbound Highway 14 when a 2013 Ford Fusion allegedly rear-ended the SUV. The force of the impact was strong enough to push the Suburban across the intersection into the north side of Highway 57.
PARKERSBURG, IA
KIMT

2 killed in crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and a third person was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said a 2006 GMC Sierra was northbound on Fir Ave. near 330th St. when it lost control and rolled. The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Charles City man arrested for crashing a car into his neighbor's house

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for intentionally crashing a car into his neighbor’s home. James Ray Foster Jr., 51 of Charles City, is facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, assault on persons in certain occupations, and OWI-1st offense.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KIMT

Law enforcement: Man caught with meth twice in a week in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is charged with two drug crimes in less than seven days. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, is facing two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Court documents state Sharp was pulled over on July 13 in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and was found in possession of eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of suspected meth.
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Another Local Arrest Related to Mexican Drug Cartel

A third person has been arrested in connection with a Mexican drug cartel’s operation in Black Hawk County. 22 year old Megan Heying of New Hampton has been charged with Money Laundering. She is accused of distributing methamphetamine as well as participating in the movement of drug proceeds from Black Hawk County to Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. 46 year old Richard Mahorne and 31 year old Mark Sayles were arrested last week after being accused of transferring $900 to the Manjarrez Drug Trafficking Organization. Law enforcement says to expect more arrests in the coming days.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Community in Mourning After Fatal Crash on 218

Fairbank Mayor and high school sports official, Mike Harter, was killed in an automobile accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville. Harter was the instructor in a driver’s education vehicle. Two 14 year olds were also in the vehicle at the time, one of which was driving. The 14 year-old driver, who is from Waterloo, was headed southbound when he went off onto the shoulder and over-corrected, crossing the median, and strucking a vehicle in the northbound lanes driven by 44 year old Tabetha Gehrke. Gehrke was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. The two 14 year olds were taken by ambulance to Allen Hospital, including the passenger who is from Waverly. Harter had been the mayor of Fairbank since 2018. He was a former educator, even serving as an interim superintendent of Wapsie Valley after they stopped their sharing agreement with Dunkerton. Harter was 71 years old.
JANESVILLE, IA
kwayradio.com

Former Waterloo Dentist Has License Restricted

A former Waterloo dentist has had his license restricted after the Iowa Dental Board he was not competent to place dental implants, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Dr. Paymun Bayatt, now of Sioux City, was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants. A patient of Bayatt’s in Waterloo complained to the Board which led to an investigation. Bayatt has agreed to not place implants. The Board warned Bayatt that any future violations will result in disciplinary action.
Waterloo Journal

Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for the following three projects through Destination Iowa

Waterloo, IA – State officials have announced that the $100 million program reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles...
WATERLOO, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

807 10th St NE Mason City

A large set of windows in the dining room overlook the front yard just off the front entry. The kitchen opens to the back living room with a slider to the rear yard deck. Spacious bedroom on the main floor next to the bathroom. Two bedrooms are upstairs. Lower level has two oversized rooms that can be utilized as bonus living area, rec room or storage space. Laundry room with shower stall tucked in the corner. Fully fenced rear yard borders the back alley, storage shed, and detached single stall garage. The deck offers plenty of space for the grill, patio set, family, and friends for those back yard barbecues. Don't let this one SLIP away, call TODAY to make this yours!
MASON CITY, IA
kwit.org

A Small, Strange Iowa Road Trip

I'm proposing a small, strange road trip. Stay with me. Father Paul Matthias Dobberstein designed The Grotto of the Redemption from the story of shepherds who carved places of worship into caves and crevices, then decked them out with icons. Thus, grotto has come to mean “a holy place.”
Cresco Times

Cresco man tops off four months of lottery luck

CRESCO - Randall Oelmann of Cresco unexpectedly took two days of PTO on July 11-12 from his job at Alum-Line. He had a good excuse. Oelmann had to cash in his $100,000 winning “Cash” scratch game!. “Saturday morning, between 9:30 and 10, I went to (Cresco) Fareway to...
CRESCO, IA
KAAL-TV

A Father and Son Duo Unlike Any Other

(ABC 6 News) - It's business in the front and a party in the back for an Austin Father and Son Duo!. Curtis Steinbrink competed last year in the USA Mullet Championships and placed 11th in the nation for his sick hair. And now this year, his son Callen decided...
AUSTIN, MN
kwayradio.com

Revibe Returns to Waverly

The annual Christian music festival Revibe is this weekend in Waverly. Revibe organizer Megan McMillin shares what will be happening. The event helps kick off the Bremer County Fair.
WAVERLY, IA

