Spanish Director Isabel Coixet to Head Venice Horizons Jury

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Spanish director Isabel Coixet, known for prizewinning works such as “The Secret Life of Words” and “The Bookshop,” will preside over the jury of the Venice Film Festival’s Horizons (Orizonti) section dedicated to more cutting-edge works.

Coixet will be joined on the Horizons jury by Italian director Laura Bispuri (“Sworn Virgin,” “Daughter of Mine”); U.S. director and producer Antonio Campos, who most recently created, wrote and directed HBO Max series “The Staircase,” starring Colin Firth, Toni Collette and Juliette Binoche; Algerian director Sofia Djama, whose first feature “The Blessed” won the 2017 Horizons best actress award for Lyna Khoudri; and former Cannes Director’s Fortnight chief Edouard Waintrop.

Additionally, Italian director Michelangelo Frammartino, who was in Venice last year with “Il Buco,” will preside over the jury for the “Luigi de Laurentiis” award for best first work across all Venice sections, which is worth $100,000.

Joining Frammartino on the Venice jury for best first work is Poland’s Jan P. Matuszynski whose latest film “Leave No Traces” screened in competition in Venice last year; Portugal’s Ana Rocha de Sousa, whose debut feature “Listen” premiered on the Lido two years ago and won both the Lion of the future for first works and the Special Horizons jury prize; U.S. actress and producer Tessa Thompson, most recently seen as ‘Valkyrie’ in Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder”; and French producer and costume designer Rosalie Varda who was nominated for an Oscar in 2018 as the producer of the film “Visages villages,” directed by her mother Agnes Varda.

The 79th edition of Venice will run Aug. 31- Sept. 10. The lineup will be announced on July 26.

