Waterloo, IA

Man Held Woman & Children Hostage

By scottsuhr
 4 days ago

A Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday after holding a woman and several children hostage, according to KWWL. Police were...

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Woman Bit Huge Chunk of Flesh Off Man’s Arm

A Waterloo woman has been arrested after allegedly biting a large piece of flesh off of a man’s forearm, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the 600 block of West First Street where they found the victim outside with a severe injury to his right forearm. Police found blood splattered all over the apartment and down the stairs to the outside of the building. Ambulance crew members reported they could see the victim’s bone and tendon. 39 year old Kayla Torres has been identified as the alleged biter. She has been charged with third offense Domestic Abuse and Willful Injury. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.
WATERLOO, IA
Another Local Arrest Related to Mexican Drug Cartel

A third person has been arrested in connection with a Mexican drug cartel’s operation in Black Hawk County. 22 year old Megan Heying of New Hampton has been charged with Money Laundering. She is accused of distributing methamphetamine as well as participating in the movement of drug proceeds from Black Hawk County to Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. 46 year old Richard Mahorne and 31 year old Mark Sayles were arrested last week after being accused of transferring $900 to the Manjarrez Drug Trafficking Organization. Law enforcement says to expect more arrests in the coming days.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
Revibe Returns to Waverly

The annual Christian music festival Revibe is this weekend in Waverly. Revibe organizer Megan McMillin shares what will be happening. The event helps kick off the Bremer County Fair.
WAVERLY, IA

