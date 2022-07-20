ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Video of Putin Being Kept Waiting by Erdogan Goes Viral: 'Sweet Payback'

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

"They also serve who only stand and wait" is a proverb V ladimir Putin could relate to after he was kept hanging on before shaking the hand of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a video that has gone viral.

During his visit to Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday, the Russian president had strode into a room expecting Erdogan to be right behind him. Instead, Putin was left standing on his own for about 50 seconds amid the whirring of cameras from the media contingent in front of him.

Putin started to fidget and look increasingly awkward as he awaited Erdogan to finally come in and greet him in a clip that as of Wednesday morning, had received more than 3.1 million views.

Some speculated that Erdogan had sought to give the Russian leader a taste of his own medicine in the meeting in which the pair discussed Syria and allowing grain blockaded by Russia to leave Ukraine's ports.

The Turkish leader has been a victim of Putin's renowned penchant for keeping world leaders waiting. Ahead of a 2020 meeting in Moscow, Erdogan ended up taking a seat due to Putin's tardiness.

"Those 50 seconds that Erdogan made Putin wait, looking frazzled in-front of cameras say plenty of how much has changed after Ukraine," tweeted journalist Joyce Karam. She said that it was "sweet payback" for Erdogan who "was humiliated by Putin" as he made him wait "in a power game play in Russia."

While patience is a virtue, some have speculated that Putin deliberately keeps world leaders waiting as part of a psychological ploy from which no one is exempt.

In June 2015, Putin showed up an hour late to his meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican, while in 2018, he kept the former President Donald Trump waiting for 45 minutes ahead of a scheduled summit in Helsinki.

However, in those incidents Putin was relatively punctual compared with the more than four hours he kept former German Chancellor Angela Merkel waiting in 2014 and former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych two years earlier, according to Radio Free Europe. Queen Elizabeth II had to wait for nearly a quarter of an hour to meet Putin in 2003.

Even Putin's former wife, Lyudmila Putina, said that on their first dates, he would always be late, and that "an hour and a half was normal," The Guardian reported.

It is not as if Putin is short of pricey timepieces to keep track of the hours, as he has a watch collection reportedly worth around $700,000.

There is speculation over why right-handed Putin wears these watches on his right wrist, whose lack of movement during the Tehran visit on Tuesday added to rumors about his health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOBkr_0gm39xvU00

Comments / 3

Bobby Bigz
3d ago

Good. This man needs to understand that he is not the only one who can play mind games. He is not the only one with power. He is not the only one who can make a situation uncomfortable. This may seem small, but it is a huge statement without saying a word. He is a little man with big dreams, but each day those dreams seem to have more and more bumps in the road that could end up stopping him. His USSR days will never come to fruition anyways. He may still hold a piece of Ukraine, but he will never control it.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyudmila Putina
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Beast

Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Iran#Turkish#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
The US Sun

Horror moment Russian Olympic hockey star is dragged off by cops ‘to fight in Ukraine’ for being a ‘draft dodger’

AN RUSSIAN hockey star who played in the Olympics and had just lined up a big money move to a US team has been snatched in the street accused of being a "draft dodger". Ivan Fedotov, 25, was rushed to an army enlistment office after being dramatically held by a squad of uniformed and plain-clothed police officers in St Petersburg.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
917M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy