Greater Cincinnati Water Works warns customers of possible phone scam

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
Greater Cincinnati Water Works says some of its customers may have been the target of a phone scam.

There have been reports of calls and text messages sent to customers demanding immediate payment of their water works bill, officials with the utility said in a news release Tuesday.

"GCWW never demands payment but rather provides all options for payment or providing financial assistance," the release states. "Representatives will never take payments over the phone and customers are always directed to an online portal or an automated phone system to make payments."

The utility says it will only contact customers from the 513-591-7700 number to provide options for delinquent payments.

Customers are being urged to report suspicious activity to law enforcement and provide any contact ID they may have. Fraud can also be reported to ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works serves the entire city of Cincinnati, most of Hamilton County, as well as parts of Butler and Warren counties, according to its website. It also sells water to parts of Northern Kentucky.

