Blue Cast: Jeanologia’s Enrique Silla on the Family Business & Fashion’s ‘Biggest Lie’

Click here to read the full article.

Enrique Silla has lived a life filled with denim. He came from a textile family, and has early memories of the scent of cotton and indigo on looms. Family also played a key role in establishing his business Jeanologia , which he co-founded with his late uncle Jose “Pepe” Vidal Royo in the 1990s. A particular passion for him is laundry, such as washing and finishing.

“It’s a family thing; it’s something that I have in blood that has been transmitted by my family—the passion for denim, for textiles, and very specially for laundry,” he said. “The laundry is where denim is transformed from a raw product into a beautiful thing.”

Enrique joined Lenzing’s Michael Kininmonth for the latest episode of our Blue Cast podcast, as part of our series celebrating the 30 th anniversary of TENCEL . The two have known each other since 1995, when Michael was a new hire at TENCEL , then owned by Courtaulds. Michael’s first business trip was to Morocco, where he was joined by Enrique and the two worked together to develop TENCEL .

Read more on Carved in Blue .

This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com .