If you are looking to beat the heat today, there are cooling centers open across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Nassau County's three cooling centers open at 8 a.m. in Hicksville, Uniondale and Wantagh.

There are also cooling center locations in the towns of Oyster Bay, Huntington, Hempstead and Riverhead.

Lifeguards will also be on duty at town of Hempstead beaches and pools until 8 p.m.