NYPD: Woman fatally struck by two different vehicles on Bruckner Expressway

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A woman is dead after she was hit twice by two different cars in the Bronx overnight, according to the NYPD.

Police say the victim's car broke down, and she was standing on the side of the road on the northbound Bruckner Expressway near Sheridan Boulevard when she was hit. The driver, a 61-year-old man, remained on scene.

The woman was struck a second time by a different vehicle that fled.

Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at around 3 a.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

