Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, July 20th, 2022

By Learfield News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(North Kansas City, MO) -- North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez has died after being shot at a traffic stop in Clay County. An emotional North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong spoke to the press Tuesday afternoon, repeatedly saying “it’s a tragic day.” Mayor Delong said the whole North Kansas...

Get to know more about Greenwood, Missouri

GREENWOOD, Mo. – Located inside ZIP code 64304 is a community of about 6,000, located 28 miles southeast of downtown Kansas City. Most of Greenwood lies in the southern part of Jackson County, while the other part sits in northern Cass County. The roots of Greenwood go back over...
Looking For Peace And Quiet? Plan A Visit To These 10 Remote Missouri Towns

Southwest Airlines had a slogan - Wanna get away? All of us have had times in our lives when I am sure we wanted to do just that. We want to leave where we are, and perhaps secure some solitude. Thankfully, Missouri has a lot of towns that you may not be familiar with, that will give you some peace and quiet that you may want to visit sometime. I will share some info on 10 of them for you.
Fate of Missouri marijuana initiative petition unclear as signature count continues

Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
What’s on your Missouri ballot for the August primary

Kansas City area voters are heading to the polls Aug. 2 for the beginning of a jam-packed election season. In the primary election, voters will have the opportunity to choose nominees for U.S. Senate and House races, state Senate and House seats and county legislative seats. The Beacon took a look at the races to know on your Missouri ballot for this primary.
Missouri Minute: Hospitals see increase in COVID cases; judge rules SNAP lawsuit must proceed

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising again as the BA.5 subvariant spreads across the U.S. Several hospitals in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are reporting a higher intake of COVID-19 patients and a growing number of people who need to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Some have more than 50 patients, a number that is similar to when the omicron variant hit the state in January. Meanwhile, a judge this week denied Missouri's plea to dismiss a lawsuit surrounding the long processing period of its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance to people at or below the poverty line. The lawsuit claims that SNAP recipients did not receive access to the benefits within an appropriate amount of time. The state argued the lawsuit should be moot since the applicants eventually received the benefits. In other legal news, the Missouri Court of Appeals reversed a 2021 decision to award Columbia and Joplin $54 million for unpaid and underpaid business license taxes from Spectra Communications Group, which is owned by CenturyLink. The case will return to trial after the court stated that additional issues and facts must be determined.
CJ Coombs

Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the Pony Express history of 'fast mail'

Pony Express stables in St. Joseph, Missouri.Poster photo (Aug. 2006); Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 Generic. The Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the history of the Pony Express which was the first method of fast mail delivery from the Missouri River to the Pacific coast. In the modern day, the National Pony Express Association (NPEA) continues to keep the memory alive of the Pony Express by performing re-rides each year. This museum is supposed to be the most complete museum of history documenting the Pony Express.
Human remains of missing Creve Coeur man found in rural Missouri

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.
Changes coming to Missouri elections

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) With the passage of Missouri's new election bill, many voters have raised concerns on what that will mean before they cast their ballot. We wanted to find out what Missourians need to do now in order to still get out and vote. We spoke with Missouri Secretary...
