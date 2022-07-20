Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, July 20th, 2022
By Learfield News
(North Kansas City, MO) -- North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez has died after being shot at a traffic stop in Clay County. An emotional North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong spoke to the press Tuesday afternoon, repeatedly saying “it’s a tragic day.” Mayor Delong said the whole North Kansas...
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. The Missouri River is the longest river in the United States and North America. Yeah, we were today-years-old when we learned that, too. Depending on how...
GREENWOOD, Mo. – Located inside ZIP code 64304 is a community of about 6,000, located 28 miles southeast of downtown Kansas City. Most of Greenwood lies in the southern part of Jackson County, while the other part sits in northern Cass County. The roots of Greenwood go back over...
Southwest Airlines had a slogan - Wanna get away? All of us have had times in our lives when I am sure we wanted to do just that. We want to leave where we are, and perhaps secure some solitude. Thankfully, Missouri has a lot of towns that you may not be familiar with, that will give you some peace and quiet that you may want to visit sometime. I will share some info on 10 of them for you.
ARROW ROCK, Mo. — It only took two days for caterpillars to destroy 10 acres of Duane Brune’s alfalfa. Brune, who runs Pin Oak Farms in New Haven, said he was stepping on four or five every time he put his foot down. “It was literally an army...
Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
Kansas City area voters are heading to the polls Aug. 2 for the beginning of a jam-packed election season. In the primary election, voters will have the opportunity to choose nominees for U.S. Senate and House races, state Senate and House seats and county legislative seats. The Beacon took a look at the races to know on your Missouri ballot for this primary.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising again as the BA.5 subvariant spreads across the U.S. Several hospitals in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are reporting a higher intake of COVID-19 patients and a growing number of people who need to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Some have more than 50 patients, a number that is similar to when the omicron variant hit the state in January. Meanwhile, a judge this week denied Missouri's plea to dismiss a lawsuit surrounding the long processing period of its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance to people at or below the poverty line. The lawsuit claims that SNAP recipients did not receive access to the benefits within an appropriate amount of time. The state argued the lawsuit should be moot since the applicants eventually received the benefits. In other legal news, the Missouri Court of Appeals reversed a 2021 decision to award Columbia and Joplin $54 million for unpaid and underpaid business license taxes from Spectra Communications Group, which is owned by CenturyLink. The case will return to trial after the court stated that additional issues and facts must be determined.
“It’s not a good situation” for agriculture in the southern two-thirds of Missouri, where scant rainfall and high temperatures have led to worsening drought, said Pat Guinan, associate extension professor of climatology with the University of Missouri Extension. The ample moisture in northern Missouri ends abruptly where drought...
Pony Express stables in St. Joseph, Missouri.Poster photo (Aug. 2006); Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 Generic. The Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the history of the Pony Express which was the first method of fast mail delivery from the Missouri River to the Pacific coast. In the modern day, the National Pony Express Association (NPEA) continues to keep the memory alive of the Pony Express by performing re-rides each year. This museum is supposed to be the most complete museum of history documenting the Pony Express.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued drought alerts in nearly half of Missouri counties Thursday, where exceptional heat and lack of rain threaten the state’s farmers and ranchers. “Unfortunately, we don’t anticipate conditions improving soon,” Parson said in a news conference. Fifty-three counties along or south of the...
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.
(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) With the passage of Missouri's new election bill, many voters have raised concerns on what that will mean before they cast their ballot. We wanted to find out what Missourians need to do now in order to still get out and vote. We spoke with Missouri Secretary...
We are facing two issues, both of which are getting worse. First, it is getting too dry. The latest drought monitor came out Thursday and there is now a severe drought (level 3 of 5) along Interstate 70 from around Oak Grove east to Columbia. An expanding moderate drought (level 2 of 5) is growing around the severe drought.
At first, Robert Bucklin was optimistic. A former student of Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Bucklin is among numerous students who have accused the Christian boarding school and its staff of physical and sexual abuse. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt launched an investigation into the school and ultimately recommended 65...
Did you know there's no jail in Kansas City, Missouri? At least not one operated by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department where arrestees will be held. There is the Jackson County Detention Center which is in Kansas City, but if you're arrested by the City you're not going to that jail.
For qualified families who don’t want their children to attend their local public school in Missouri, the state launched a scholarship program July 1 to help offset the costs. MOScholars relies on six nonprofits to carry out much of the K-12 scholarship program, including choosing which schools to work...
